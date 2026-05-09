Anti-inflammatory inhalers: Things to keep in mind before choosing one

Anti-inflammatory inhalers help control asthma and COPD by reducing airway inflammation. It improves breathing, prevent flare-ups and supporting long-term respiratory disease management safely.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 9, 2026 8:01 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Abhijit Ahuja

Anti-inflammatory inhalers. (Image: AI Generator)

Anti-inflammatory inhalers play a vital role in the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Many patients are not certain who requires them and how doctors decide on the type and dosage. Dr Abhijit Ahuja, Pulmonologist, Saifee Hospital Mumbai says that an understanding of this can help decrease fear, increase adherence and ultimately lead to improved disease control.

When to use anti-inflammatory inhalers

Patients with persistent airway inflammation are usually given anti-inflammatory inhalers, these includes people with asthma who have symptoms such as recurrent cough, wheezing, breathlessness or chest tightness particularly if the symptoms worsen at night or early morning. The pulmonologist also notes that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) especially those where inflammation is a major factor in the disease progression.

These inhalers are not intended for as needed usage rather they're controlled medications that are meant to be used as often as necessary to decrease airway inflammation over time. Dr. Ahuja said, "Individuals who resort to inhalers for quick-relief bronchodilators often are candidates for anti-inflammatory inhalers that help to better control their condition."

What are anti-inflammatory inhalers? (Image: AI Generated)

Tips to choose an inhaler

Experts say not everybody requires an anti-inflammatory inhaler. Doctors typically examine patients and variety of tests to determine a patient's treatment. Dr. Ahuja told TheHealthsite.Com, "It usually starts with the evaluation of symptoms including the frequency, severity and effect on the lives of the individuals. This is followed by lung function tests which can help to measure how your lungs are functioning including spirometry. Other tests such as a chest X-Ray may be ordered to exclude other causes and a physical examination particularly listening to the lungs with a stethoscope may give further clues.

"After diagnosis the healthcare professionals take several factors into account in prescribing an inhaler. These include the patient's age, severity of the airway inflammation, any other medical conditions and medication the patient may be taking. From this point of view the doctor chooses the type of inhaler usually inhaled corticosteroids or combination inhalers which later decides on the doses."

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Tips to choose an inhaler. (Image: AI Generated)

Is the use of anti-inflammatory inhalers safe?

According to Dr. Ahuja some patients are worried about side effects particularly those of long-term use particularly when steroids are used in their inhaler. However the doctor said that steroids in inhalers are administered at extremely low doses and work directly on the lungs where the amount absorbed into the body is very low. The likelihood of side effects like weight gain, diabetes and bone weakness is very low if used as directed.

He further went on to say that another myth is that inhalers can become addictive. "Anti-inflammatory inhalers are safe, effective and necessary for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases when used as directed by a physician," Dr. Ahuja. "Patients should not take their inhalers as a self-prescribed medication or stop taking them without talking to their doctor. These medicines can make a huge difference in quality of life and can help avoid complications later in life, if used properly and with proper instructions."

This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified doctor before starting or stopping any medication.

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