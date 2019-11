Wild and domestic stock are the carriers of anthrax infection. Humans get the infection when they come in contact with infected animals or eat the infected meat. It is caused by a spore-forming bacterium that affects skin, bowel and lung. The infection is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one person to another, but it can be deadly.

Anthrax organisms live in soil in a dormant called spores. These spores are difficult to kill and can survive in soil for as long as 48 years. Spores may enter the body through a wound in the skin. However, eating infected meat or inhaling spores can also cause this infection.

Types and Symptoms of Anthrax

Signs and symptoms of the disease range from skin sores to vomiting to shock. These basically depend on the way the person gets the infection. These symptoms may take up to seven days to show up. Depending on the type of anthrax, the symptoms are as follows.

Cutaneous Anthrax

It’s the type of anthrax infection that enters the body through a cut or sore on the skin. It’s the most common type, mild, not fatal and can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms of cutaneous anthrax includes itchy, raised bump that looks like an insect bite. It turns in a painless sore and might get a black spot in the centre. There may be swelling in the sore and around lymph glands.

Gastrointestinal Anthrax

This type of anthrax infection enters body by consuming uncooked meat on an infected animal. The symptoms of gastrointestinal anthrax include vomiting, fever, loss of appetite, sore throat, swollen neck, headache and abdominal pain. As the disease gets severe, there can be bloody diarrhoea.

Pulmonary Anthrax

This type of anthrax enters body by inhaling anthrax spores. Experts believe that it’s the most dangerous way to contract the infection as inhalation anthrax cannot be treated and is often fatal. Initial signs include fever, sore throat, muscle ache and fatigue. Early symptoms of pulmonary anthrax are mild chest congestion, nausea, and shortness of breath. Slowly, it leads to coughing blood and painful swallowing. There’s difficulty in breathing, high fever and shock like symptoms at later stage of the infection.

Injection anthrax

This type of anthrax came into being recently. It’s acquired by injecting harmful and illegal drugs in body. It has only been reported in Europe yet. The symptoms include redness of the area and swelling. At the later stage, one can experience shock, meningitis and organ failure.

Treatment and Risk factors

If diagnosed early on, the treatment and recovery from the disease is possible. Cutaneous anthrax is treated with antibiotics but pulmonary is a as medical emergency. However, if detected early, and with continuous therapy, it can be cured. Experts believe that people who are exposed to or at the risk of exposure to bioterrorism, can also acquire anthrax. The vaccine may have some allergic reactions. In such cases, vaccines (which are not available to general public s of now) are give to the people beforehand. People who handle animals or work with their skins are also at the risk of contracting the disease. As far as the complication is concerned, in the most serious cases, there can be inflammation of membrane or massive bleeding causing death.