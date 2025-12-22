Anok Yai Health Update: 28-Year-Old Supermodel Diagnosed With ‘Congenital Defect’, How Serious Is Her Condition?

Supermodel Anok Yai, 28, has recently opened up about her 'silent battle', which she was dealing with for the past year. On Friday, the 28-year-old model of the year winner shared a candid post on Instagram, revealing that she has been diagnosed with 'Congenital Defect', which was overworking her heart and slowly destroying her lungs.

Anok Yai Health Update: 'Bouts Of Coughing Up Blood'

The social media post that has now garnered over 800,000 likes opens with the statement that reads, "For the past year I've been dealing with this silent battle I incidentally found out I had a congenital defect overworking my heart and slowly destroying my lungs."

The Instagram post included photos and videos of the supermodel resting in a hospital bed at New York University Langone Health in New York City. She continued, "What started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times struggling to breathe."

Anok Yai Underwent Robotic Lung Surgery

"So yesterday I had a successful Robotic Lung Surgery thanks to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time," the supermodel added.

What Are Congenital Defects?

Congenital defects, also known as birth defects, are structural changes that are present at the time of birth, which can affect almost any part of the body, including the heart, brain or foot, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Scientists are still unclear what causes congenital defects, but the CDC outlined some points that can increase the risk of birth defects:

Smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking certain drugs during pregnancy. Having certain medical conditions, such as uncontrolled diabetes. Taking certain medications such as isotretinoin. A family with a history of birth defects. Certain infections during pregnancy like cytomegalovirus or Zika. Fever that is more than 101oF or having elevated body temperature.

About Robotic Lung Surgery

A 'Robotic Thoracic Surgery', which the supermodel underwent to treat her 'silent battle', is a type of surgery that is performed using minimally invasive surgery in thoracic procedures for certain lung cancer cases. According to the American Lung Association (ALA), this procedure helps remove damaged lung tissue and possibly surrounding lymph nodes.

"First, a small 3D high-definition camera is placed through one of the cuts (incisions) to provide a view of the inside of the chest cavity. Then robotic instruments are placed through the other small incisions made in between the ribs. The robotic instruments are completely controlled by the doctor's hands at the console," the ALA explains. "The surgeon removes lung tissue through one of the incisions. The magnified view and wristed instruments allow the surgeon to make precise, controlled movements to remove lung tissue without having to make larger incisions to open up the chest or spread the rib."

