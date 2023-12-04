Top 5 Blood Tests You Must Get Done Every Year

Check with your doctor/healthcare provider about these tests if you are not already getting them done from time-to-time. (Photo: Freepik)

One must get certain tests done annually to prioritise their health and overall well-being and to find out if the body is in a top-notch condition.

In a previous article, we had discussed that blood tests are important for people of all age groups, and that even a healthy-looking individual may not be completely healthy; a blood report may indicate certain physiological setbacks towards which one must diligently work. If you are someone who takes health seriously, you probably get blood tests done every few months to check if everything is under control in your body, and if all the organs are working normally. In case of any abnormality, you probably get yourself evaluated by a medical professional who may prescribe medicines and lifestyle changes.

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said blood tests should be a part of "annual wellness checkup essentials"; she took to Instagram to highlight their importance, stating that one must get certain tests done annually to prioritise their health and overall well-being and to find out if the body is in a top-notch condition. "Regular health tests are your yearly wellness compass, guiding you toward a healthier life. These assessments are proactive strategies for early detection and timely preventive measures," wrote Kapoor.

Wondering what these tests are? Take a look here.

CBC (Complete Blood Count): It is essential for detecting infections, anemia, and for overall immune health. It indicates the counts of white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets, and the concentration of haemoglobin. Liver function test: This test is crucial for detecting diseases of the liver, and in ensuring that optimal detoxification and metabolism is taking place in the body. It checks the levels of certain enzymes and proteins in the blood. Kidney function test: This test will monitor kidney health, evaluate filtration efficiency and show early signs of kidney dysfunction. They normally involve a blood test, 24-hour urine test or both. Bone health assessment:DEXA scans evaluate bone density. They are crucial for preventing fractures and osteoporosis. Thyroid function test: One of the most important tests, assessing thyroid hormone levels is crucial for energy regulation and overall well-being, said the expert. It may be done if the patient is thought to suffer from hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, or in order to monitor the effectiveness of either thyroid-suppression or hormone replacement therapy.

The nutritionist concluded by saying that regular checkups "empower you with early detection for preventive care". Check with your doctor/healthcare provider about these tests if you are not already getting them done from time-to-time.