Anne Hathaway lived with severe vision problems throughout her 30s due to cataracts: Hidden risks explained

The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway reportedly struggled with severe vision issues throughout her 30s due to cataracts. Expert highlights how the condition can quietly affect younger adults explaining the hidden risks, warning signs and why early diagnosis matters for long-term eye health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 26, 2026 3:05 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Pooja Trehan

Anne Hathaway. (Image: Instagram)

The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway is opening up about a deeply personal health struggle that quietly affected much of her adult life. During a recent appearance on a podcast called Popcast by The New York Times the 43-year-old actress revealed that she was legally blind in one eye which took nearly 10 years to correct due to an early onset cataract.

The actress said the cataract in her left eye slowly worsened over time until she opted for surgery. She explained, "It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I ended up getting surgery which I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum."

Hathaway also revealed that it was not only her eyesight that was impaired. She didn't realize that it was putting strain on her nervous system but said she now feels more relaxed and happy about her vision since surgery. In her words, "I've calmed down since then. I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system."

What are cataracts?

According to the National Eye Institute cataracts form when the clear lens of the eye becomes cloudy or hazy and vision becomes blurry. Although cataracts are usually associated with ageing doctors report that they can also develop in younger adults due to genetics, medical problems, eye injury, taking steroids or too much sun.

Dr. Pooja Trehan, consultant pathologist and zonal chief of labs, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd said that early onset cataracts are a problem that is generally not noticed as the symptoms may be present for some time. She said that many younger patients think that their worsening vision is because of 'screen fatigue' or 'glasses prescription changes.' But cataracts can gradually develop over many years and they can have a major impact on quality of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Hidden symptoms of cataracts

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) common warning signs include blurred vision, difficulty seeing colours, sensitivity to light or difficulty seeing in the dark. Sometimes a cataract can make it difficult to read, drive a car and even see faces clearly. Dr. Trehan says that Hathaway's experience is a reminder of the need for routine eye exams particularly if vision changes start affecting your day-to-day activities. Cataract surgery is considered one of the most reliable and secure procedures in the eyes all over the world and most patients who undergo the surgery will have significant improvement of their vision after the procedure.

You may like to read

Hathaway calls restored vision a 'miracle'

After regaining her sight Hathaway who was recovering said it was a life changing experience. The actress said, "I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle." She also talked about how access to modern medical treatment changed her life. She continued, "I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.' So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding cataracts, vision problems, symptoms, diagnosis or treatment options.