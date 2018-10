22-year-old Mukesh (name changed) who completed his master’s in engineering was shortlisted by an MNC in campus recruitment after being offered a whooping package of 52 lakhs per annum. Everyone believed he had a bright future until one fine day, destiny brought him wheeled into the OPD of Rheumatology at ChanRe Rheumatology and Immunology Center and Research. Mukesh had a low back ache which was troubling him for the last few years. A week before landing to doctor’s OPD he experienced an unbearable excruciating pain in back and hip, which made him almost immobile.

At least 10 patients out of the total number of patients who walk into any rheumatology OPD suffer from the same condition, say doctors. The disease that Mukesh was diagnosed with is called Ankylosing Spondylitis. It is an irreversible, autoimmune disease that most often impacts the younger age group, particularly affecting males in their teens – at an age when they should be most active. This spondylitis negatively impacts the simplest of physical tasks and hinders with routine activities.

According to doctors, the disease strikes in young male patients, who are in the peak of their career formation. If one experiences stiffness and pain in the lower back early morning or pain in the joints between base of the spine and pelvis or in the buttocks or the backs of thighs which lasts more than 90 days, it can be Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), they point out.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine where the spine’s bones (vertebrae) fuse together resulting in a rigid spine. AS is also known as a systemic disease.

Ankylosing spondylitis varies from person to person – in some cases the symptoms might be so mild that one does not notice the condition, but if they are more serious it can lead to a stooped-over posture.

The cause of AS is unknown but has a strong genetic link. People with the HLA-B27 gene are more likely to suffer from spondylitis. However, it is found in up to 10% of people who do not show any signs of this condition. Though AS is an irreversible disease, it is manageable through treatment and lifestyle modification.

According to Dr Chandrashekhara S, Professor and Managing Director, ChanRe Rheumatology and Immunology Center and Research, Bangalore, said: “Mukesh was advised some pain relievers (NSAID) and drugs like sulfasalazine and methotrexate. His pain reduced, and he could walk with significant pain when he revisited after six weeks. He had not reported to the job and had requested for extension. As advised, Mukesh opted for the option of biologics like anti-TNF and the pain was relieved significantly and he could join work.”