Ankylosing Spondylitis: A Complex Disease That Can Cause Serious Heart Diseases

AS may result in a greatly reduced quality of life, with patients experiencing severe disability and chronic pain.

If someone has been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, it is essential to monitor heart health and manage symptoms with immediate medical care.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints and spine. Inflammation in AS leads the spine's bones and joints to fuse together over time, resulting in a loss of flexibility and range of motion. As the condition worsens, small bony growths called bone spurs may form on the spine, causing additional stiffness and deformity. It is an autoimmune disorder that can cause severe pain, stiffness, and inflammation in the spine and other joints. However, it is not just limited to the joints and spine, as it can also impact other organs, including the heart.

Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis

One might have AS if one suffers from stiffness in the morning or after periods of inactivity. In addition to fatigue and overall feeling of being unwell, it also causes loss of flexibility in the spine and results in increased difficulty in standing up straight. If left untreated, AS may result in a greatly reduced quality of life, with patients experiencing severe disability and chronic pain. It is important to seek medical attention if you believe you may have AS so that treatment and management can be initiated early before joint damage happens.

Cardiovascular risk of AS

Now, a major concern is that AS may cause cardiovascular problems. This is more likely in persons with long-term AS. Even in patients with no history of heart disease, the arteries may be less elastic than in people without AS. Major cardiovascular issues associated with AS include

TRENDING NOW

Left ventricular dysfunction: This refers to problems with the left side of the heart, which affect the amount and effort required to pump blood to the body.

This refers to problems with the left side of the heart, which affect the amount and effort required to pump blood to the body. Aortitis: This is the inflammation of the aorta, the large artery responsible for distributing blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It can cause high blood pressure or aortic insufficiency, leading to inadequate blood distribution.

This is the inflammation of the aorta, the large artery responsible for distributing blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It can cause high blood pressure or aortic insufficiency, leading to inadequate blood distribution. Aortic regurgitation: This occurs when the valve in the aorta is insufficient, allowing blood to flow backward or leak into the heart. This condition forces the heart to work harder to circulate blood throughout the body.

This occurs when the valve in the aorta is insufficient, allowing blood to flow backward or leak into the heart. This condition forces the heart to work harder to circulate blood throughout the body. Arrhythmias: AS may cause Arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats. They can manifest as a heartbeat that is too fast (tachycardia) or too slow (bradycardia).

AS may cause Arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats. They can manifest as a heartbeat that is too fast (tachycardia) or too slow (bradycardia). Pericarditis: This is the irritation and swelling of the pericardium, which is the sac surrounding the heart.

This is the irritation and swelling of the pericardium, which is the sac surrounding the heart. Cardiomyopathy: This refers to the enlargement and weakening of the heart muscle, impairing its ability to effectively pump blood to the body.

This refers to the enlargement and weakening of the heart muscle, impairing its ability to effectively pump blood to the body. Ischemic heart disease: This occurs when there is a reduced blood supply to the heart muscle, often due to coronary artery disease.

This occurs when there is a reduced blood supply to the heart muscle, often due to coronary artery disease. Strokes/blood clots: AS can increase the risk of developing blood clots, which can lead to conditions such as strokes, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE).

Prevention tips

To prevent the problems associated with ankylosing spondylitis, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A healthy balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate rest are important in managing both AS and preventing the associated risks.

If AS is detected, physiotherapy helps in preventing its further deterioration and adverse impact on the heart.

Additionally, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

If you have a family history of ankylosing spondylitis or other forms of arthritis, it is important to see your doctor regularly for check-ups and early diagnosis.

Lifestyle modification would help in managing both AS and the associated risks of heart ailments.

It is important to understand that not everyone with ankylosing spondylitis will develop heart problems. However, those who do may require specialized medical care to manage their symptoms and prevent further complications may include medications to reduce inflammation, surgical interventions to repair or replace damaged heart valves, and lifestyle modifications.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a complex disease that can impact multiple organs and the heart is also at stake. As the symptoms develop slowly and fluctuate, and if someone has been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, it is essential to monitor heart health and manage any symptoms that may arise with immediate medical care.

You may like to read

(This article is authored by Dr Ankur Nanda, Sr. Consultant- Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre)

RECOMMENDED STORIES