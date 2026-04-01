Angiography: What it is, how it is done, when it is needed, and early symptoms of heart blockage

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
- Yoga
Angiography is a medical test that examines the inside of the body's blood vessels. This test helps doctors determine if there are blockages, narrowings, or other problems in the veins. This test is performed using a catheter. X-ray imaging is used to capture images of the veins. This test is typically performed when doctors suspect coronary artery disease or a blockage in the veins. This test can determine whether a patient needs angioplasty or bypass surgery. After this test, the patient is usually kept under observation for 2 to 6 hours.
Angiography usually takes 15 to 30 minutes and is performed in a cath lab. For this test, the patient is first made to lie down on the bed. The wrist or thigh is numbed by giving local anaesthesia. A thin and flexible tube (catheter) is then passed through the vein to the heart. Contrast dye is then passed through the catheter, which makes the veins clearly visible on X-ray. Videos and images are taken using an X-ray machine. This reveals the location and severity of the blockage. If there is a blockage in the vein, the dye does not pass through it easily, which allows the doctor to detect the problem.
Angiography doesn't directly clear the blockage. However, it can help detect the blockage. If a severe blockage is found during angiography, your doctor may recommend inserting a stent.
When heart blockage occurs, some early symptoms may be felt. These include:
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information