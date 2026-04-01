Angiography: What it is, how it is done, when it is needed, and early symptoms of heart blockage

Know what angiography is, how the procedure works, when doctors recommend it, and the early warning signs of heart blockage you should never ignore.

Angiography is a medical test that examines the inside of the body's blood vessels. This test helps doctors determine if there are blockages, narrowings, or other problems in the veins. This test is performed using a catheter. X-ray imaging is used to capture images of the veins. This test is typically performed when doctors suspect coronary artery disease or a blockage in the veins. This test can determine whether a patient needs angioplasty or bypass surgery. After this test, the patient is usually kept under observation for 2 to 6 hours.

How is angiography done?

Angiography usually takes 15 to 30 minutes and is performed in a cath lab. For this test, the patient is first made to lie down on the bed. The wrist or thigh is numbed by giving local anaesthesia. A thin and flexible tube (catheter) is then passed through the vein to the heart. Contrast dye is then passed through the catheter, which makes the veins clearly visible on X-ray. Videos and images are taken using an X-ray machine. This reveals the location and severity of the blockage. If there is a blockage in the vein, the dye does not pass through it easily, which allows the doctor to detect the problem.

When is angiography done?

If a person experiences frequent chest pain, it could be a sign of a blockage in the heart's arteries. In this case, angiography may be performed. If someone has had a heart attack, angiography is done to check the condition of the heart's arteries. Angiography is done when the patient feels chest pain or pressure and does not get relief even with medicines. This test can be done if any abnormality is detected in the ECG, TMT (treadmill test) or echocardiography test. When a patient needs angioplasty (stent insertion) or bypass surgery, angiography is done before that.

Can angiography clear a blockage?

Angiography doesn't directly clear the blockage. However, it can help detect the blockage. If a severe blockage is found during angiography, your doctor may recommend inserting a stent.

What are the early symptoms of heart blockage?

When heart blockage occurs, some early symptoms may be felt. These include:

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If you're experiencing chest pain, don't ignore it. It could be a sign of a heart blockage.

Shortness of breath and chest pressure also indicate blockage in the heart.

Sudden dizziness, nervousness, feeling tired without doing any work, etc., can also be symptoms of heart blockage.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.