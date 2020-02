Sometimes, your heart muscles do not get enough oxygen-rich blood. When this happens, you may experience pain in your chest, which can radiate to your shoulders, arms, neck, jaw, or back. Sometimes, this pain may be mistaken for gas. This condition is brought about by coronary artery disease. This condition occurs when there is plaque build-up in your arteries. If you experience this pain, you may also notice that it is often accompanied by anxiety, nausea and excessive sweating. You may also experience shortness of breath and fatigue. If you suffer from any of these symptoms, you need to get medical help immediately. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications. But side by side, you can also try out a few natural remedies that can give you relief from angina pain. But be sure to ask your doctor about it first.

Basil

This is loaded with antioxidants. It also has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. Basil is known to lower your blood sugar levels and keep LDL (bad) cholesterol in check. It can also regulate your triglycerides levels. All this prevents plaque build-up, which is the mail cause of angina. Just have a couple of basil leaves and wash it down with a glass of water. Have it twice a day. You can also have it with honey for taste.

Garlic

This has amazing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which bring down your cholesterol levels. It also makes your blood vessels strong and regulates your blood pressure levels. Just have a couple of pods of garlic before going to sleep every night along with a glass of water. This will give you relief from the symptoms of angina.

Lemon

This citrus fruit contains the antioxidant hesperidin, which is good for the health of your blood vessels. It is also known to significantly bring down your risk of atherosclerosis. Moreover, it saves you from the formation of bad cholesterol and keeps your blood pressure levels normal. Just drink a glass of lemon water every morning to get relief from angina pain.