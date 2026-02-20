Angelina Jolie’s Breast Cancer Surgeon Praises Her For Calling Mastectomy Scars ‘A Choice’

Angelina Jolie's breast cancer surgeon praises her for calling her mastectomy scars "a choice". Here's about her preventive surgery, BRCA1 gene mutation, and what a mastectomy involves.

The fact that Angelina Jolie made her mastectomy scars publicly refer to them as a choice resonated way beyond Hollywood. Her doctor has praised what Angelina said about emotional healing and empowerment. Her breast cancer doctor has lauded the statement, saying it was an indication of emotional healing and empowerment that most people do not see. Even years after getting a preventive breast surgery because of her high genetic risk of breast cancer, Jolie is still inspiring women all over the world because she has managed to redefine the scars as a demonstration of strength and survival rather than a sign of loss.

Angelina Calls Mastectomy Scars 'A Choice'

The first gene was disclosed by Jolie in 2013 when she stated that she had a mutation of BRCA1, which dramatically put her at risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Her mother passed away due to cancer, which was a very personal and proactive move on her part to prevent the cancer. She made scars a choice, and by stating it so later, she turned the story about mastectomy to empowerment instead of tragedy.

In her case, according to her surgeon, this thinking shows psychological healing, which transcends the physical operation. Body image, femininity issues, and emotional trauma following breast surgery are many problems among patients. Jolie has made it possible to normalise the discussion of preventive mastectomy, breast cancer risk, and reconstructive surgery. Through her words, many women have been motivated to undergo genetic tests, see physicians and make wise choices regarding their health. The concept that scars may symbolise independence is strong. Jolie changed them and presented them as evidence of her power over her future instead of seeing them as a reminder of illness.

Angelina expressed,"I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother'

What Is Mastectomy And It's Types

Mastectomy refers to an operation that entails the removal of one or both breasts in order to treat or prevent breast cancer. It can be advised to people, who are diagnosed with breast cancer, or those, who possess dangerous genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2.

Mastectomy procedures can be of several types including:

Simple Total Mastectomy includes the removal of whole breast tissue Double Bilateral Mastectomy which includes removal of both breasts. Skin Sparing Mastectomy Leaves as much of the breast skin as possible to be reused Nipple Sparing Mastectomy spares the nipple and the skin around it where feasible.

In most instances, breast reconstruction surgery may be carried out simultaneously or in the future. The reconstruction can include an implantation or tissue of a different part of the body to resemble the shape of the breast.

Mastectomy Surgery And Emotional Recovery

Preventive prophylaxis mastectomy is frequently thought of by women having:

Close relatives with breast cancer. Established BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation Past breast cancer diagnosis.

Research indicates that preventive mastectomy may lower the incidence of breast cancer by up to 90-95 per cent in the high-risk population. Yet, it is a very individual choice, which touches upon the medical, emotional, and even psychological aspects. Emotional recovery is also important besides physical healing. The patient might be anxious, grieving, or have issues with identity. Mental health can be greatly enhanced with the help of counselling, support groups, and an open discussion.

