Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Embracing Her Mastectomy Scars:'These Marks Connect Me to So Many Women'

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Angelina Jolie has spoken about her Mastectomy scars recently. The Oscar-winning actor, who had her breasts removed in 2013 after being diagnosed with the BRCA1 gene mutation, discussed her scars as a unifying symbol of power with hundreds of thousands of women that she adores. Jolie is defying the beauty standards and the stigma that has existed against mastectomy scars by coming out to talk about the body she has after surgery. Her messages are much beyond than Hollywood, which gives comfort and empowerment. Women dealing with breast cancer.
Accepting scars as marks of life.
Jolie contemplated what she considers it to be like to expose her mastectomy scars, that it is part of a collective experience with hundreds of women she admires. Instead of looking at scars as an embarrassment, she called them the signs of survival, strength and educated decision making. In the case of Jolie, these scars are symbols of life saving intervention and the bravery women require to make personal health choices.
Among the most effective points of the recent remarks of Jolie, the normalisation of post-surgery bodies should be mentioned. To most women, the scars of mastectomies may be emotionally charged, possibly because of loss of identity or status, but she, being the big name, has set a great example for many women out there. It is often emphasised by the health experts that emotional recovery is as essential as physical recovery.
Jolie said," Every woman should always be able to determine her own healthcare journey and have the information she needs to make informed choices: genetic testing and screening should be accessible and affordable for women with clear risk factors or a significant family history".Further she added, "When I shared my experience in 2013, it was to encourage informed choice Healthcare decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support they need to make those choices. Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or where someone lives."
Overall, the remarks of Angelina Jolie on her mastectomy scars is very empowering.They are a reminder that power does not need to be tough or hard, and that living through scars is worthy of honouring. Through her publicity of the scars, Jolie empowers those who have traveled in the same direction she reminds them that their bodies are stories of bravery.In a world that is yet to embrace various versions of being a woman, the voice of Jolie is important to the central message, that scars are not something to be hideous because they are the marks of life, choice and survival.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information