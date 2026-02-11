Angelina Jolie On Her Double Mastectomy: Who Should Consider This Breast Cancer Treatment?

Angelina Jolie shares a rare update about her breast cancer journey. In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, the 50-year-old star revealed the reasons behind the decision to undergo double mastectomy.

Angelina Jolie On Her Double Mastectomy: Angelina Jolie, 50, candidly opens up about her double mastectomy, which she underwent in 2013. In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, she said, "Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry." The 50-year-old actress, who has won several awards for her outstanding contribution to cinema, tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation with an elevated risk of developing breast cancer.

Angelina Jolie Health Update

Talking about her experience, the Oscar winner explained, "I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children."

"I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother," Maleficent star continued. "So for me, no, I think this is life. And if you get to the end of your life and you haven't made [a big, you know], you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think."

Breast Cancer Treatment: Types Of Double Mastectomy

A double mastectomy is a surgical procedure for removing breast tissues in women at very high risk of getting breast cancer, particularly with a BRCA gene mutation. Here are three types of surgical techniques that are used during a double mastectomy:

Total mastectomy: This type of surgery involves removing the breast tissue, including skin and nipple. However, the muscle beneath the breast is not removed. You'll have a scar across the site.

Skin-sparing mastectomy: This type of procedure helps healthcare professionals to remove breast tissue along with the nipple and areola. MD Anderson Cancer Centre explains, "This leaves a 'skin envelope' which allows for breast reconstruction surgery at the same time, either with implants or your own tissue. This approach offers a more natural appearance after patients recover."

Nipple-sparing mastectomy: According to healthcare professionals, a nipple-sparing mastectomy is one of the most complex processes. This procedure involves saving the skin as well as the nipple-areolar complex. MD Anderson Cancer Centre explains, "Nipple-sparing mastectomy is performed with reconstruction at the same time, similar to a skin-sparing mastectomy. Surgeons remove tissue inside the breast but save the skin, nipple and areola."

Who It's Recommended For

According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), individuals who fall under the following categories may benefit from a double mastectomy. These include:

People diagnosed with BRCA1 and BRCA2 Cancer in both breasts Family history of breast cancer History of radiation therapy Tumour in one breast

"When you have breast cancer, your first instinct may be to remove all potential for it to grow or spread. But surgery isn't the only option for many patients," MD Anderson Cancer Centre explains. "Even if you're at high risk for developing breast cancer, there are non-surgical treatment options that don't require a double mastectomy. These include more frequent screenings and surveillance."

What Is The Recovery Process Of Double Mastectomy?

The recovery process of a double mastectomy depends on the type of approach you have received. According to healthcare professionals, individuals who undergo a total mastectomy with no reconstruction typically take two weeks to recover. Whereas, mastectomy with reconstruction using your own tissue can take four to eight weeks.

