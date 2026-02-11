Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Angelina Jolie On Her Double Mastectomy: Angelina Jolie, 50, candidly opens up about her double mastectomy, which she underwent in 2013. In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, she said, "Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry." The 50-year-old actress, who has won several awards for her outstanding contribution to cinema, tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation with an elevated risk of developing breast cancer.
Talking about her experience, the Oscar winner explained, "I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children."
"I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother," Maleficent star continued. "So for me, no, I think this is life. And if you get to the end of your life and you haven't made [a big, you know], you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think."
A double mastectomy is a surgical procedure for removing breast tissues in women at very high risk of getting breast cancer, particularly with a BRCA gene mutation. Here are three types of surgical techniques that are used during a double mastectomy:
According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), individuals who fall under the following categories may benefit from a double mastectomy. These include:
"When you have breast cancer, your first instinct may be to remove all potential for it to grow or spread. But surgery isn't the only option for many patients," MD Anderson Cancer Centre explains. "Even if you're at high risk for developing breast cancer, there are non-surgical treatment options that don't require a double mastectomy. These include more frequent screenings and surveillance."
The recovery process of a double mastectomy depends on the type of approach you have received. According to healthcare professionals, individuals who undergo a total mastectomy with no reconstruction typically take two weeks to recover. Whereas, mastectomy with reconstruction using your own tissue can take four to eight weeks.
