Androgens are a group of hormones that are known to primarily influence the growth and development of the male reproductive system and give men their 'male' characteristics. While androgens are commonly called male hormones they are also found at lower levels in women. The principle androgens are testosterone and androstenedione. An international research team has suggested androgen therapy as a potential treatment for estrogen receptor positive breast cancer. Women have two main sex hormones - estrogen and progesterone. Estrogen is responsible for developing and maintaining female reproductive system and physical features such as breasts and pubic hair. Men too have