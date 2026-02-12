Andrew Ranken Cause of Death: Legendary Pogues Drummer Dies At 72 After Battling COPD

Andrew Ranken Death News: At 72, the legendary drummer died after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Andrew Ranken Death News: Renowned drummer of The Pogues, Andrew Ranken, breathed his last on February 10. He was 72.

Taking to social media, his brand released a statement confirming his sudden demise. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues".

The brand further added - "Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time."

Andrew Ranken Cause of Death Revealed: What Is COPD?

While the actual cause of death is not disclosed yet, as per Andrew's medical history, he had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for several years.

In 2023, he released a charity single to support St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, London, which reflects his personal experiences with respiratory illness.

Coming to the medical terminology used against Andrew Ranken's possible cause of death - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD.

What Is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a serious, long-term lung condition that makes breathing progressively difficult and often goes undiagnosed until it becomes severe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "COPD is a common, preventable and treatable disease characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation." It is caused by significant exposure to harmful particles or gases, most commonly tobacco smoke, air pollution, and occupational dust or chemicals.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that "COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems," including emphysema and chronic bronchitis. People with COPD often experience chronic cough, excess mucus, wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath that worsens over time.

Some of the warning signs linked to this serious respiratory health problem include:

Persistent Cough, accompanied by greenish mucus. This type of cough stays for long period of time. Sometimes even years. Difficulty taking a deep breath. Shortness of breath, especially when performing daily activities or with mild exertion. Wheezing or other lung sounds. Barrel-shaped chest. Bluish skin (cyanosis).

Who Was Andrew Ranken - Tributes Pour In For The Legend

Known by the nickname 'The Clobberer', Raken was one of the founding members of The Pogues, where he played drums, percussion, harmonica, and provided vocals. He initially joined the band in 1983 and remained a member until 1996, later returning for a second period from 2001 to 2014.

Last year, The Pogues celebrated their 40th anniversary with a tour featuring the surviving members. Ranken did not participate in the tour due to health issues, and Tom Cull of Fontaine's D.C. took over his position.

