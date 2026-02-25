Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Leaves 7 In Critical Condition, Alarming Health Risks You Must Know

Andhra Pradesh milk adulteration caused four people lives. As of now, seven people are in critical condition, including two children and five-month-old baby.

Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration: About 7 out of 15 people who were hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram are in critical condition, police said on Tuesday.

Causes Of Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration

At the time when the tragic case of milk adulteration came to light, Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Srikanth said, "Four persons died over the past two days after consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in the city." Preliminary investigation showed that individuals experienced symptoms of anuria, which is an inability to pass urine, including acute kidney complications, among the consumers.

Recently, Commissioner G. Veerapandian, IAS, Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, told the media that 15 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, among whom three are on ventilators, two are on dialysis, and three others are on ventilator-dialysis. Additionally, there are two children and a five-month-old baby among those undergoing treatment. The commissioner of Andhra Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare further said that necessary steps are being taken to provide better treatment to all those being admitted to the hospital.

What Is Milk Adulteration?

Milk adulteration is an unethical practice of altering milk with harmful substances such as detergents and other contaminants. "Milk is adulterated to increase its shelf life, viscosity, and volume. For instance, starch and other reconstituted milk powders are added to increase viscosity," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Various chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, carbonates, bicarbonates, antibiotics, caustic soda, and even the most lethal agent, formalin, are also used to extend the shelf life of milk. Urea-contaminated milk is quite harmful to girls since it speeds up puberty."

Human Health Risk From Adulterated Milk

Adulterated milk has become very common in India, putting thousands of people's lives at stake. A study conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) across the country found that 70 per cent of milk samples did not conform to standards.

"In extreme cases, completely synthetic substances are used to mimic the appearance and texture of milk. These synthetic products lack essential nutrients and can be outright toxic. Consuming adulterated milk can have severe health consequences. Dilution with water or other substances reduces the essential nutrients present in milk, depriving consumers, especially children and the elderly, of necessary proteins, vitamins, and minerals," Longdom Publishing SL explains.

"Digestive diseases, including diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea, can be caused by chemical adulterants and pollutants. Certain chemicals used in milk adulteration, such as formalin and hydrogen peroxide, are known carcinogens or have toxic effects on organs like the liver and kidneys. Prolonged consumption of adulterated milk may contribute to chronic health problems, including organ damage, hormonal imbalances, and impaired immune function. The economic impact of milk adulteration extends beyond health concerns. Adulteration undermines consumer confidence in dairy products and the food industry as a whole, leading to decreased consumption and economic losses for genuine producers."

