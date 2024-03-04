Andhra Man Drags Mother By Hair, Slaps Father Over Land Given To Brother: 5 Warning Signs and Resources to Fight Elder Abuse

Andhra Pradesh Horror: A horrifying event has taken place in Andhra Pradesh that has the whole nation questioning humanity. At the center of it is a property dispute that led a man to brutally assault his parents, an act so cold and heartless it's hard to wrap your head around. The horrific ordeal was all captured on video: the son ruthlessly manhandling his mother, ignoring her desperate pleas for mercy, striking her again and again.

Andhra man drags mother by hair, slaps father over land dispute #Andhrapic.twitter.com/99QptGsoWY Satata Karmakar (@Satata_Karmakar) March 4, 2024

The gut-wrenching video showcases more than just physical assault. The son's unrestrained rage extends towards his father also, whom he strikes in utmost fury. The horrendous assault is even more disturbing as a little girl bears witness to it, an unspeakable act of violence unfolding before her innocent eyes. A feeling of helplessness permeates the scene as the parents go through the ordeal while the girl undergoes untold trauma.

Elder Abuse: A Pressing Issue Requiring Attention And Fast Action

Elder abuse is a serious concern globally. In the last few years, cases of elder abuse have increased in several major parts of the world. This gruesome act ranging from physical harm to emotional manipulation, demands urgent attention, as demeening this as just a mistake can cause severe damage to the victim's brain and heart. The recent incident reported from Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district re-emphasizes the urgency of making people aware of the warning signs or the red flags of elder abuse and what help they can seek upon facing them.

It is important to note that elder abuse is not any random issue, rather it is a conscious act causing damage or posing a severe threat to elderly individuals. This harm could be physical, and psychological which can have grave health complications in the future.

Watch out for telltale signs such as:

Unexplainable physical injuries like bruises and cuts- the first noticeable signs of abuse. Emotional distress Continuous mood changes Social withdrawal, or Signs of fear

The mental agony that the elderly woman in Andhra must be experiencing following her son's actions would likely be deep and long-lasting.

Support groups offer a comforting platform for abuse victims and their families to share their experiences, gain advice, and access more support. These victims can find solace and strength in knowing they're not alone. In scenarios where elder abuse equates to a crime, legal resources may be needed to seek justice. Elder-law legal professionals can guide through legal procedures, report to law enforcement, and pursue civil remedies. Legal aid assists victims in seeking justice and preventing further abuse.

Accused Has Been Arrested By The Police

Police have filed an FIR and have detained Reddy. According to the Circle Inspector in Madanapalli, Yuvaraju, he met the elderly couple in the hospital and assured them of strict action against the son. "We have registered a case under sections 324 and 506, with the FIR filed against Srinivasulu Reddy. He has been detained, and further investigations are ongoing," Yuvaraju said.