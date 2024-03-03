Anant Ambani Talks About Health Challenges At Pre-Wedding Event, Leaves Mukesh Ambani Teary Eyed: Watch Video

Anant Ambani Talks About Health Challenges, Leaves Mukesh Ambani Teary Eyed: Watch Video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Speaking about his health, Anant shared that his life has never been a 'bed of roses' due to his health issues since childhood.

Anant Abani leaves father teary-eyed with his bold speech on health challenges at his pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar: When prominent businessman, Mukesh Ambani, teared up at a public event, it was a scene that caught the attention of many. The reason? His youngest son, Anant Ambani, was speaking candidly about how he battled all the health challenges throughout his life with the help of his parents' support and his special bonding with would-be-wife Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, in Gujarat. This unusual glimpse into the Ambani family's personal life indeed stirred people's hearts. In this article, let's dig a bit deeper into what Anant Ambani actually meant by his health struggles and what helped him overcome all the challenges.

Anant Ambani Talks About Health Challenges He Faced Throughout His Life

Anant Ambani began his emotional speech by thanking his mother, Nita Ambani, for trusting in his dream project, Vantara, and helping him make it a success. Speaking about his health, Anant shared that his life has never been a 'bed of roses' due to his health issues since childhood. "I have faced many health crises since childhood but my father and mother have never let me feel it. They have always stood by me and my father and mother have always made me feel that if I can think then I can do it. And that is what I think my father and mother mean to me and I am eternally grateful," he said.

Watch The Clip Here

During his son's speech, the camera captured Mukesh Ambani in tears. So what is Anant Ambani suffering from? Let's take a look at his health issues, and how fearlessly he fought the odds.

Anant Ambani's Health Challenges

Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's health journey that has been in the news recently. His notable weight gain has reportedly been attributed to the steroids used to manage his asthma. In this article, we take a look at how this steroid causes weight gain, and what are the other side effects of taking these asthma-controlling drugs.

Anant Ambani's Struggle With Obesity

In an interview, Anant Ambani's mother Nita Ambani revealed that he is suffering from chronic asthma, which can only be managed with high usage of steroids. "Anant was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the asthma treatment resulted in a lot of weight gain," Nita Ambani said.

How do asthma-controlling steroids cause weight gain? For people suffering from asthma, steroids are a common prescription to combat airway inflammation and facilitate better breathing. One major side effect of using steroids for a long period, however, is weight gain. Steroids can interfere with the body's metabolism, triggering increased appetite and subsequently a higher intake of daily calories.

Which is why Anant Ambani regained weight drastically after losing 108kgs in just 18 months. His condition with asthma is so critical that leaving steroids was never an option, and while he is on steroids, working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to control weight gain is impossible.

However, we always say that take care of your body, and prioritize your activities according to what your body needs. In this case, we must support Anant Ambani for choosing health over anything else.