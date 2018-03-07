Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. The day celebrates the social economic cultural and political achievements of women and also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The theme of this year’s International Women's Day is # ChooseToChallenge.” It indicates that a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. Staying healthy both physically and emotionally is crucial to prepare yourself for any life challenge as well as to prevent chronic diseases and long-term illnesses. Women in their mid-life tend to juggle several things at the same time inviting unwanted stress.