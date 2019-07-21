Super foods to fight anaemia | TheHealthSite.com

In anaemia, you develop a deficiency in healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin. If you have too few healthy red blood cells, your body will not be able to send enough oxygen to your blood. There are various types of anaemia, but iron deficiency is the most common. It can be due to poor diet, menstruation or other medical conditions. Anaemia during pregnancy is also very common. Iron deficiency anaemia is treatable with some changes in diet or supplements prescribed by doctors.

Here are the foods that can help you fight anaemia.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are the best sources of iron. But these foods are also high in oxalates, a compound that prevents iron absorption. Always have them with foods rich in vitamin C.

Red meat

All meat contains heme iron. Red meat, especially lamb, are the best non-vegetarian sources of iron. Having meat with non-heme iron foods can increase its absorption.

Liver

Most people don’t have organ meats, but they are a great source of iron. Liver is arguably the most popular organ meat and is rich in iron and folate. Some other iron-rich organ meats are heart and kidney.

Seafood

Some sea foods like oysters, clams and shrimps are a good source of heme iron. Avoid eating iron and calcium- rich foods together. Calcium binds with iron and reduces its absorption.

Fortified foods

Fortified foods are foods to which extra nutrients are added. Have foods that are fortified with iron like fortified juices, fortified cereals, etc. Add these foods to your diet even if you are a vegetarian or struggle to eat other sources of iron.

Beans

Beans are good sources for vegetarians as well as meat eaters. They are inexpensive as well as versatile. Include kidney beans, chickpeas, black beans to make your meal iron-rich.

Nuts and seeds

There are various types of nuts that are good sources of iron. They also taste great and can be sprinkled or added to any salads of yoghurt. Nuts that contain iron are pumpkin seeds, cashews, hempseeds, pistachios.

Poultry

They have lower amount of iron as compared ro red meat. But they are a great option if you don’t eat red meat. Duck is a great source of iron in poultry.

Eggs

This versatile ingredient is all the benefits. Have a wheat bread along and up its nutrient value. Avoid having coffee or tea along with it as they keep you from absorbing iron as well.

Vitamin C

Vitamin c is the most important ingredient for anaemia. Though the food source might not be rich in iron but helps in absorption. Always include vitamin C in your diet for better absorption of iron.