Do you suffer from anemia? Treat it with a good diet

Anemia refers to a condition in which there are fewer red blood cell (RBCs and hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is responsible for oxygen transportation around the body. Anemia leads to reduction in the oxygen in the bloodstream. Some of the common symptoms that anemic face are exhaustion, dizziness, weakness and paleness of the skin. Dietary changes can help you fight anaemia. All you need to do is choose foods that rich in a variety of vitamins and nutrients. Here are some things you must do when it comes to your diet:

1) Up your intake of iron-rich foods. These include red meat, egg yolk, green leafy vegetables, prunes, raisins, chickpea, soybean, liver, nachni, dates etc.

2) It’s not enough to just eat iron-rich foods. Your body is able to absorb the iron in these foods only if there is vitamin c as well. Eat foods that are rich in vitamin C. These include lemons, oranges, guavas, amla etc. Vitamin C promotes iron absorption.

3) Do not ignore Vitamin B 12 that’s good for increasing iron. The foods include meat, fish, poultry, eggs or dairy products.

4) Folic acid produces a constituent of hemoglobin white blood cells. Some of the natural food sources of folic acid foods are include eggs, leafy vegetables, dried beans, peas, beef liver and fruits (bananas, oranges, etc).

5) Did you know that cooking in cast-iron pans or other cookware can increase the iron content of the foods cooked in it?

6) Skip caffeine drinks like tea and coffee when having iron-rich foods. Caffeine can interfere with iron absorption.

7) Mixing dairy items like milk which are rich in calcium witn iron-rich foods is also a bad idea. Calcium also prevents the body from absorbing iron.

8) Make sure you drink enough water. This also helps the body absorb iron better from the foods it eats.