Anaemia affects mostly children and women of reproductive age. In this condition, the haemoglobin level or Red blood cells (RBC) count drop below normal levels. It’s suggested to check with the doctor as soon as any of its symptoms appear for if the condition is left untreated, it can be fatal. Why is it so? It’s because RBCs give red colour to our blood and also carry oxygen to all parts of the body. It also helps in preventing blood loss (caused by an accident or injury) and fighting infections.

Symptoms of anaemia

The drop in RBC count can lead to palpitation, fatigue, cold hands and feet, and pale skin. It may also cause difficulty in concentrating, hair loss, chest pain, brain fog, irregular heartbeat and headaches.

Causes of anaemia

It can happen because of three reasons. It could be because your body stops producing enough Red blood cells; or these cells are getting destroyed by the body. And lastly because of heavy blood loss due to menstruation, injury or any other cause of heavy bleeding in body.

People who suffer from Crohn’s diseases are also at the risk of getting anaemia. If you have Candila infection, it can prevent you from absorbing vitamin B and vitamin B12 deficiency can cause anaemia. Painkillers also put you at an increased risk of this condition.

Home Remedies to treat Anaemia

Drumstick leaves: Drumstick leaves can be efficient in curing anaemia. These leaves come loaded with Vitamin A and C, magnesium, calcium and iron. Consuming these leaves means having these nutrients in natural form which can help treat anaemia. However, experts suggest that pregnant women must talk to their doctor before eating drumstick leaves. Anaemia is quite common during pregnancy. It’s not harmful if diagnosed in time.

Pomegranate: The vitamin C present in this fruit can help in better absorption of iron in body. This means it immediately increases the haemoglobin level. If you suffer from this condition, consider eating pomegranate empty stomach every morning. You can have its juice too with honey and cinnamon.

Beetroot: Beetroot is high on iron content and thus, having it can help treat anaemia. It also helps in cleansing of body and give skin its natural tint back. Beetroot also helps in increasing oxygen supply in body which helps in increasing the red blood cell count. Have it as a salad and you won’t regret it.

Dates: Dates are also high in vitamin C and thus, recommended to those suffering from anaemia. It also helps in better iron absorption in body. You can soak couple of dates in milk overnight and have them empty stomach in morning.

Greens and green leafy vegetables: Keep the intake of green leafy vegetables high if you have anaemia. These leafy veggies are high in iron content, folic acid and vitamin B12. These are energy-boosting nutrients. You can cook greens or have their juice, both are effective. Make sure you eat fenugreek seeds, spinach, lettuce and broccoli if you want to treat this condition naturally.