Anaemia is not always low iron: Doctor explains warning signs of aplastic anaemia

Anaemia is not always caused by low iron. A doctor explains the warning signs, causes, and risks of aplastic anaemia, a rare but serious blood disorder.

Anaemia is one of the most commonly used medical terms, yet it is also one of the most misunderstood. For many people, anaemia simply means "low iron" and a prescription for supplements. While iron deficiency is a common cause, it represents only one part of a much larger picture. Anaemia is not a single disease. It is a sign that something is affecting the body's ability to produce or maintain healthy blood cells.

Understanding this difference is important because not all anaemia is mild or easily corrected. Some forms, such as aplastic anaemia, are rare, serious, and require specialised care.

What is Anaemia?

According to Dr Rajesh Kashyap, Pathologist, MBBS, MD General Medicine, "Anaemia refers to a reduction in healthy red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. When oxygen delivery is reduced, people may experience fatigue, weakness, pale skin, dizziness, or shortness of breath."

In iron deficiency anaemia, the body lacks sufficient iron to produce haemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying component of red blood cells. This type is often linked to poor diet, blood loss, or increased needs such as pregnancy. With proper treatment, it is usually manageable.

Aplastic Anaemia: When the Bone Marrow Fails?

Aplastic anaemia is a rare but serious condition in which the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells. Unlike iron deficiency, this is not simply a shortage of one nutrient. The core problem lies in the stem cells of the bone marrow, which are responsible for generating red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

When these stem cells are damaged, all three blood cell types may fall to dangerously low levels. This condition is known as pancytopenia.

The consequences extend beyond tiredness.

Low red blood cells cause fatigue and breathlessness.

Low white blood cells increase the risk of infections, sometimes severe or life-threatening.

Low platelets lead to easy bruising, bleeding gums, nosebleeds, and prolonged bleeding from minor injuries.

Common Myths and Facts About Aplastic Anaemia

One common misconception is that aplastic anaemia is a form of blood cancer. It is not. In fact, it is a non-cancerous bone marrow failure disorder. The bone marrow becomes underactive and is often replaced largely by fat cells, but the blood cells that remain generally appear normal.

Another myth is that it is always inherited. While certain inherited conditions can cause bone marrow failure, most cases of aplastic anaemia are acquired during a person's lifetime. In many instances, the immune system mistakenly attacks the bone marrow's stem cells. Sometimes this follows a viral infection or exposure to certain drugs, chemicals, or radiation. In many patients, the exact cause is never identified.

It is also important to clarify that diet alone cannot treat aplastic anaemia. While good nutrition supports overall health, this condition requires medical management. Treatment options may include blood transfusions, immunosuppressive therapy to calm the immune system, and in some cases, stem cell transplantation. For suitable patients, transplantation offers the possibility of cure.

Symptoms of Aplastic Anaemia You Should Not Ignore

Because the early symptoms can resemble simple anaemia, aplastic anaemia may be overlooked at first. Persistent fatigue combined with frequent infections, unexplained bruising, or abnormal bleeding should prompt proper evaluation. Diagnosis cannot be made on symptoms alone. Blood tests and a bone marrow examination are essential to confirm the condition and rule out other causes.

Anaemia may be common, but its causes are not always simple. Recognising the difference can make all the difference.

