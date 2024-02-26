Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome: Know More About It

Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer

A few days ago, Amy Schumer gave it back to her social media trolls after they were relentless in pointing out that her face looked 'puffy' as she appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and 'Good Morning America' to promote the release of season 2 of 'Life & Beth'. The actor and stand-up comedian wrote in a long social media post that her face was "puffier than normal" because she has "endometriosis [and] an auto-immune disease that every woman should read about". "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I'm okay," her statement read, in which she added: "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But, I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in." Now, the 42 revealed that she has been diagnosed with 'Cushing syndrome'.

What Is Cushing Syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Cushing syndrome happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol (stress hormone) for a long time. It can be a result of the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called 'glucocorticoids' that affect the body the same way as cortisol. Too much cortisol in the body can lead to some of the main symptoms of Cushing syndrome: a fatty hump between the shoulders; a rounded face; pink or purple stretch marks on the skin. In fact, Cushing syndrome also can cause high blood pressure or bone loss; sometimes, it can lead to type 2 diabetes.

More Cushing Syndrome Symptoms

Weight gain in the trunk, with thin arms and legs;

Weight gain in the face (sometimes called moon face);

Thin, frail skin that bruises easily;

Slow wound healing;

Acne;

Thick, dark hair on the face and body (hirsutism) in women;

Periods that are irregular or that stop

Treatment

Its treatment may involve medication, radiation therapy, or even surgery.

Schumer revealed her diagnosis in a recent edition of Jessica Yellin's 'News Not Noise' newsletter, reports People magazine. She stated that she feels "reborn" after learning about her condition. "There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands. While I was doing press...for my show, I was also in MRI machines for four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So, finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family."

'Advocate For Women's Health'

On being asked whether she was okay sharing her personal medical information with the public, Schumer said she "wanted to advocate for women's health". "The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them," the actor was quoted as saying.