This is the first time that Navya Nanda has spoken about her struggle with anxiety on any public platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a serious toll on the mental health of people. Several studies have indicated a rise in mental disorders like anxiety and depression among young adults amid the coronavirus crisis. Anxiety disorders are the most common of mental disorders and it is estimated to affect nearly 30 percent of adults at some point in their lives. Recently Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also opened up about her battle with anxiety. Also Read - Anxiety in the pandemic era: New coping strategies that will work

Navya, who is a popular star kid on social media, talked about the condition in an Instagram video post of Aara Health, which is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta. In the video, all the co-founders shared their stories of mental health issues and how seeking therapy helped them deal with the problems. Also Read - Power of positivity: Realistic optimism can lead to a sense of well-being

This is the first time that Navya has spoken about her struggle with anxiety on any public platform. She talked in detail about her experience with therapy. Watch the video here: Also Read - PTSD: The most common myths busted for you

How to know if you have an anxiety disorder

Anxiety is a normal response to stressful events like a new job or financial troubles. But when the symptoms become larger than the events that triggered anxiety, it then becomes an anxiety disorder, which can interfere with your life.

Thankfully anxiety disorders can be managed with proper help from a medical professional and for that recognizing the symptoms is critical. Here some common symptoms that indicate you may have an anxiety disorder.

You keep worrying about daily matters

Excessive worrying is one of the most common symptoms of an anxiety disorder. If the worrying persists almost daily for at least six months and you’re finding it difficult to concentrate and accomplish daily tasks, you need professional help.

You may feel anxious or agitated

People with anxiety disorders may feel anxious or agitated. Anxiousness can trigger a cascade of effects throughout the body, such as rapid heartbeat, sweating, shaking, and dry mouth. These effects of anxiety may continue for a longer period of time.

You’re restless most of the time

Restlessness is also a common sign of anxiety, especially in children and teens. But it may not occur in all people with anxiety. Restlessness is considered a sign of anxiety disorder if it occurs on the majority of days for more than six months.

You become tired easily

This is another potential symptom of generalized anxiety disorder. Fatigue can follow an anxiety attack, or it can be chronic. However, fatigue is also associated with depression or other medical conditions. If fatigue is accompanied by excessive worrying, it can be a sign of an anxiety disorder.

You’re not able to concentrate

Many people with anxiety also find it difficult to concentrate on work or daily activities. Experts say anxiety can interrupt working memory, which is responsible for holding short-term information. This is the reason why people dealing with anxiety often experience a dramatic decrease in performance.