Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has alarmed his fans that he is undergoing surgery. that he has a "medical condition" for which he needs to undergo surgery.

In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers.

"medical condition .. surgery .. can't write (sic)" Amitabh Bachchan wrote on the blog.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has shared something about his health on a big blog post. Previously the actor had written a detailed account of his COVID-19 recovery journey.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his ‘extended family’ via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine) too had contracted the virus.

They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were discharged later.

Earlier, the actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members — wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — were currently working on.

Amitabh Bachchan had also said he would soon start shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s next.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for “MayDay”, directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.