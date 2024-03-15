Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai; Undergoes Angioplasty: Confirm Doctors

Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital on Friday morning. The actor was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai early on Friday morning. He is 81.

Amid such reports about his health, Amitabh shared on X on Friday, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever..." He also shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team. Amitabh Bachchan or his family is yet to release a statement.

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

The actor also shared a video from Indian Street Premiere League, where he was in attendance a week ago.

Let's use Bachchan's case as a cue to understand more about angioplasty and highlight its importance in healthcare while keeping Mr. Bachchan's health in our thoughts.

What Is Angioplasty?

It is a less-invasive technique employed by doctors to clear any blockage or narrowing in our arteries. Often used to combat coronary artery disease that can cause heart attacks, the goal is to restore a smooth blood supply to the heart by opening up clogged arteries.

How does it work? During this procedure, a catheter (a slim tube with a deflated balloon on the tip) is used. This is inserted into the blocked artery, and when it reaches the clog, the balloon is inflated squashing the plaque against the artery walls. This action unblocks and widens the artery, enabling better blood flow. Sometimes, a stent, a small wire mesh tube, might be positioned there to keep it open.

Why is Angioplasty Vital?

It plays a pivotal role in dealing with many heart conditions. Improving the blood flow to the heart helps alleviate symptoms like angina (chest pain) and decreases the chance of heart attacks, thus saving lives. It's a breakthrough in the field of cardiology and has markedly enhanced prognosis for patients with heart disease.

How Happens After An Angioplasty?

Post-angioplasty, patients are closely watched to make sure everything goes as planned and there are no issues. Normal activities can be resumed soon afterwards, with recommended lifestyle changes and medications to manage the condition. Most patients report a significant improvement in their quality of life after this procedure.

Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update

Bachchan's recent angioplasty has underscored the importance of timely medical intervention and regular health screenings, particularly for those at risk of heart disease. The veteran actor's prompt decision to seek medical care is noteworthy and reminds us all to pay priority to our health. We sincerely hope for him to bounce back to health soon.

