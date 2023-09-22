Amino Sulfonic Acid: Can Taurine Slow Down Ageing Processes?

Recent Studies have shown Taurine may help specific body systems function better.

Recent studies have shed new light on the benefits of taurine, an amino acid naturally found in the human body. Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr. Sarathchandra Gorantla, Hepatologist and advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, shares how supplementing with taurine could help slow down ageing processes in the body and support better functioning of specific organ systems as we age. Taurine plays a crucial role in many critical cellular functions. It helps stabilize cell membranes, regulates calcium levels inside cells, and acts as an antioxidant to reduce oxidative stress in tissues. As we age, taurine levels in the body gradually decline. This contributes to age-related degeneration and increased vulnerability to diseases over time.

Studies On Animals

Several studies on animals have found that maintaining optimal taurine levels through supplementation can help counteract regular age-related changes. Rats supplemented with taurine demonstrated better memory and learning abilities than non-supplemented rats as they age. Taurine also supported heart health - supplemented rats had lower blood pressure and better cardiac function than others.

Anti-Ageing Effects Of Taurine

More recent human studies have validated these anti-ageing effects of taurine. In one study, 300 mg of daily taurine supplementation improved metabolic function in middle-aged and older adults. It enhanced insulin sensitivity and helped lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels over six months. These factors are critical for maintaining overall health and reducing disease risk as we age.

Taurine Supplements

Another study gave taurine supplements to men and women aged 60-75 years for 12 weeks. Researchers evaluated multiple markers of ageing and found notable differences in the supplemented group. Taurine helped reduce oxidative stress levels, improved fatty acid profiles in blood, and supported better muscle strength and motor function compared to placebo. These effects suggest it may delay certain biological aspects of ageing.

At A Cellular Level

Taurine exerts these anti-ageing properties through its antioxidant and membrane-stabilizing activities. It can scavenge reactive oxygen species (ROS) generated during cellular metabolism. As we age, ROS levels increase, leading to chronic, low-level oxidative damage in tissues over time. Taurine counteracts this damage and protects against age-related decline in the structure and function of cells and organs.

Specifically for the cardiovascular and nervous systems, taurine shows promise in supporting better functioning with age. Studies also link taurine to cognitive benefits like enhancing memory and concentration - which are critical for the ageing brain. Maintaining optimal levels through diet or supplements can help these vital systems stay healthy into advanced age.

In Summary

While more research is still needed, preliminary evidence suggests taurine is essential in slowing down ageing processes at cellular and systemic levels in the body. As taurine levels deplete with advancing age, supplementation may help offset this and support healthier ageing by combating oxidative stress, improving metabolic markers, and aiding brain and heart functions. More clinical trials are underway to further establish taurine as an effective anti-ageing nutrient that everyone should consider as part of their diet, especially as they age.

