Amid Fourth COVID Wave Fears, Abnormally High Temperatures Trigger Diarrhoea, Viral Fever In India

Amid Fourth COVID Wave Fears, Abnormally High Temperatures Trigger Diarrhoea, Viral Fever In India

With the rise in cases associated with diarrhoeal infection in the regions of Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad, it is important to track the symptoms in order to get started with the treatment options as early as possible.

As fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 is mounting high in India, another new health challenge is in line for the country. With the mercury shooting past 25 degrees Celsius over the past few weeks, India is witnessing a sudden rise in temperature, leading to several health issues. According to the health officials in Ghaziabad and Delhi-NCR region, an increase in temperature has led to a spike in the number of cases of diarrhoeal infection whose primary symptoms are viral fever and dehydration.

What Is Triggering Temperature-Related Health Issues?

Consumption of soft drinks and cold water right after exposure to the sun is what experts believe is leading to a rise in viral fever. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Pradeep Mukherjee, said, "Drinking cold and chilled water, beverages are very common practices that people follow during the summer days to beat the heat, however, little they know about the side effects of doing so. Drinking cold water directly can cause an imbalance in the body and also lead to the onset of the symptoms of viral fever or flu". Talking about the rise in cases associated with diarrhoeal infection, Dr. Mukherjee says that this primarily happens because, during the summers, the digestive system tends to slow down, leading to digestive-related health issues and diarrhoeal symptoms." He further added that eating spicy, stale foods can trigger the condition more.

A senior doctor from Ghaziabad told a leading newspaper organisation that people should be cautious about the source of water they are drinking, especially during the summer season. Talking about what can one do to stay safe from such health conditions, the doctor said, people, must not go out in the sun on an empty stomach as it could trigger heatstroke and dehydration.

Symptoms of Diarrhoeal Infection

With the rise in cases associated with diarrhoeal infection in the regions of Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad, it is important to track the symptoms in order to get started with the treatment options as early as possible. Here are some to note:

Abdominal pain or cramps. Nausea or vomiting. Feeling bloated. Mild to moderate rise in body temperature. Blood coming out with stool.

Tips To Stay Safe From Viral Fever During Summers

Summers are here and with that pinching heat, the season also brings along a set of health issues. one of the most common health issues that people tend to suffer a lot during this season is viral fever. Here are some tips to stay safe.

Following a healthy and less spicy diet. Drinking a lot of water (at normal temperature). Avoid cold water or aerated drinks right after exposure to the sun. Protect yourself well from the pinching sunlight. Use sunglasses or scarves. Wear light coloured clothes to help your body breathe.