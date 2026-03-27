Amid COVID concerns, ‘White Plague’ emerges as deadlier illness: Here’s what you need to know

White Plague is one of the killer infectious diseases across the world despite being preventable and treatable, as it currently takes millions of lives annually.

As conversations on the emerging COVID-19 variant BA.3.2 or 'Cicada' continue healthcare professionals are urging people not to panic but to stay informed about the disease. According to reports the new variant has been detected across many states in the United States including 20 other countries raising fresh concerns about transmissibility, symptoms and vaccine effectiveness. Despite the alarming concerns on the emerging COVID variant it is important to note that one of the diseases that is much more serious is tuberculosis which is historically one of the most dangerous illnesses also referred to as the White Plague.

What is White Plague?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)and the National Institute of Health (NIH) state that tuberculosis is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis and it mostly attacks the lungs athough it can infect other organs.

TB has existed centuries and will continue to be a severe public health problem particularly in densely populated countries unlike many viral infections that have temporary attention. Since the disease is airborne an infected individual can spread the bacterium while coughing, sneezing or even talking making it contagious in crowded or poorly ventilated space.

The US health agency further notes that the most dangerous thing about tuberculosis is that it can remain silent within the body (latent TB) and re-emerge in the future when immunity weakens.

"During the Middle Ages, health care providers referred to active TB disease of the neck and lymph nodes as scrofula. In the 1700s, people referred to TB disease as the white plague due to the pale complexion of people with TB disease," the CDC explains. "In the 1800s, people called TB disease consumption. In 1834, Johann Schonlein named the disease tuberculosis. In 1909, Clemens von Pirquet invented the term latent TB infection to refer to inactive TB."

The "White Death," TB, has followed humanity for thousands of years. In the last 200 years, it has killed ~1 billion people and remains the deadliest infectious disease globally. But TB is preventable and treatable.#WorldTBDay#EndTB#VACFAhttps://t.co/O9ifCkokZe VACFA (@VACFA1) March 16, 2026

Symptoms of White Plague you can not afford to overlook

According to the Cleveland Clinic, active TB symptoms might be slow in the beginning and might even go unnoticed. Due to the possible similarity of the symptoms with other respiratory diseases TB is often not diagnosed at the initial stages of the disease which predisposes to further transmission and complications. The typical symptoms are:

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Cough for over two weeks Pain in the chest and dyspnea Coughing up blood or sputum Fever and night sweats Unexplained weight loss Fatigue and weakness

What causes tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis rather than a virus. While viral infections such as COVID-19may occur within a short period, the bacterial character of TB enables it to remain in the body longer.

"About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria. In general, people with TB infection don't feel sick and are not contagious," the World Health Organization (WHO) explains. "About 5 10% of people infected with TB will eventually get symptoms and develop TB disease. Babies and children are at higher risk of developing the disease if they are infected."

According to NIH some key factors such as weakened immunity, malnutrition, diabetes, smoking and being in close contact with infected persons can increase the risk of manifesting active TB. Additionally people with certain conditions such as HIV/AIDS are more susceptible to infections because of their weakened immunity.

Rapid diagnosis of tuberculosis is available and recommended! Early diagnosis is a gamechanger. Ask your provider for access to WHO-recommended rapid tests for TB, including the latest near-point-of-care tests, to ensure a quick diagnosis and early treatment. Yes! We can pic.twitter.com/g7RpSyn4ZZ World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 24, 2026

How is TB diagnosed?

Diagnosing TB at an early stage is essential for preventing the spread of White Plague. Healthcare professionals typically use some combination of tests to determine the illness they include:

Tuberculin skin test or Mantoux test Blood tests Chest X-rays Sputum tests to identify bacteria

Tuberculosis treatment

TB treatment incorporates a course of antibiotics taken within several months typically for six to nine months or longer depending on the severity. Experts highlight that to avoid relapse and drug resistance one should complete the full course of the treatment. Drug-resistant TB is a growing concern globally that occurs when bacteria no longer respond to standard medications making treatments more complex and prolonged while increasing the risk of complications.

Healthy habits can stop TB in its tracks. Avoid public spitting. Keep your environment clean. Together, we can build a #TBfreeIndia.#WorldTuberculosisDay@MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/Uw2M1L1pQE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 24, 2026

Tips to prevent tuberculosis

According to Dr. Manav Manchanda, Director & Head- Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, "TB spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, making it a major risk factor if you're around them for a long time. The bacteria that cause TB spread through the air. Being in poorly ventilated spaces with an infected person for a long time significantly raises the risk of getting TB." The Cleveland Clinic points out that the most effective methods of managing the disease are early diagnosis and regular treatment. Other tips to prevent TB are a mix of both medical and lifestyle prevention strategies such as:

Testing and screening, particularly of high-risk populations in early childhood Vaccination against the BCG vaccine Good ventilation of living and working places The use of masks in risky places Proper nutrition to enhance immunity

Today, on World TB Day, we're recognizing the importance of awareness, prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. Tuberculosis continues to affect communities around the world and reminds us why education and access to care matter.#PCCM#WorldTBDay#Lungpic.twitter.com/tx0OtowQXG NYULangonePCCSM (@NYULangonePCCSM) March 24, 2026

The Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said previously, "COVID-19 is highlighting just how vulnerable people with lung diseases and weakened immune systems can be. The world is committed to ending TB by 2030 by improving prevention which is key to making this happen. Millions of people need to be able to take TB preventive treatment to stop the onset of disease, avert suffering and save lives".

Importance of awareness

Although the COVID-19 new variant might have taken over the internet tuberculosis remains a silent but dangerous killer of millions of people worldwide. Healthcare professionals explain that its contagiousness, latency and seriousness when left untreated make it very dangerous emphasizing that its comparison with the emerging viral issues helps to point at an essential fact long-term diseases such as tuberculosis need to be considered and addressed urgently. In the end it can also save lives by being informed, watching out for early symptoms and seeking medical attention in time.

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