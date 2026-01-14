American Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Cancer Diagnosis at 46, Says 'I Just Wasn't Ready...': Oncologists Warn Why Cancer Can Strike Without Symptoms

Colleen Hoover Cancer Diagnosis: 46-year-old Amercan best-selling author has recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis and radiation therapy.

Colleen Hoover Cancer News: Renowned American author Colleen Hoover has recently opened up about her health. Taking to social media, the 46-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has just completed the radiation therapy as part of the cancer treatment. In a post to her Instagram story, the "It Ends With Us" author gave an update on her treatment.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing hospital clothes, she wrote: "Second to last day of radiation," she captioned a mirror selfie. "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

The best-selling author did not reveal what type of cancer she was diagnosed with, but confirmed it was not caused by family genes, HPV or excessive hormones.

Colleen Hoover Cancer Diagnosis: What We Know So Far

Back in December 2025, the author of It Ends with Us announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and that has started the treatment procedure. In the post, reposted by Katyinkc, she did not reveal her exact diagnosis, but shared that she had it surgically removed. She noted that she would need radiation, but no chemotherapy.

In a previous post on Facebook in December 2025, Hoover explained that she had been experiencing recurring health issues but chose to postpone seeking medical help until she returned home from filming the adaptation of her book Reminders of Him. It was then that tests revealed the cancer, which was surgically removed, and she subsequently began radiation therapy without the need for chemotherapy.

Cancer: Understanding 'The Silent Killer'

Colleen Hoover's experience highlights a brutal truth about cancer - this is one of the many diseases in the world that has the highest mortality rate but doesn't show any signs and symptoms when it starts growing in the body. According to health experts, early stages of cancer often go unnoticed because the body can compensate for abnormal cell growth without causing discomfort or visible changes. This is what makes the disease s deadly in nature - the disease that comes with no symptoms in the intial stage, but gives minimal time to recover when the symptoms actually gets visibility.

Why Some Cancers Strike Without Notice

Cancer develops when cells begin to grow uncontrollably due to mutations in genetic material. These mutations may result from:

The body's age matters a lot when it comes to the formation or onset of any type of diseases. The type of environment to which the body is exposed to - such as high pollutants in the air, radiation, pesticides, etc. Lifestyle factors such as excessive alcohol intake, being a chain smoker, or physically inactive for a long period.

In Hoover's case, doctors have suggested that her cancer may have been influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors, though she has not publicly confirmed specific details about her type of cancer.

Colleen Hoover Health Update: How Is The Author Right Now?

On January 9, 2026, the best-selling author opened up about her cancer and shared that she went to a geneticist to learn more about her diagnosis. "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," her Facebook post read. "It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress."

Hoover continued, "I'm happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

