American Actor Matt Ford Comes Out In Public With Monkeypox Infection, Shares Symptoms He Is Facing

American Actor Matt Ford Comes Out In Public With Monkeypox Infection

"They're so painful that I had to go to my doctor to get painkillers just to be able to sleep, like really f****** painful," Ford was quoted as saying.

American actor Matt Ford has become the first person in the world to come out in public after testing positive for the deadly monkeypox virus. In a series of tweets, Ford, a self-employed actor who splits his time between Los Angeles and New York City, said that the disease "s**ks". He also revealed some of the symptoms he is experiencing after testing positive for the monkeypox virus. "I am not able to sleep through the night," the actor wrote in his tweets.

The actor slammed the US government for not taking enough measures to stop the monkeypox virus which has already infected over 149 people in the country. Taking to Twitter, Ford said, "The government needs to pick up the pace on vaccines and testing. The slow response is pretty unacceptable."

Matt Ford Talks About The Monkeypox Symptoms

According to Ford, he caught the virus through skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual in Los Angeles and started developing the symptoms a week later. Talking about the symptoms of the monkeypox virus infection, Ford said that the illness started with just a couple of bumps on the skin, but now he has intense fever, chills, sweats, and fatigue.

Ford said that after experiencing the flu-like symptoms, he started experiencing symptoms like itchy and painful skin and also saw some red spots in various parts of his body. He also revealed that he first noticed red spots in and around his 'underwear zone,' and later they spread rapidly across the rest of his body, including his face, arms, hands and abdomen.

In total, Ford 25 spots which began to "fill with puss" and became itchy. He also said that some spots which he developed near the sensitive area became so painful they left him unable to sleep at night without taking painkillers. "I think in total I counted 25 and there are also some in more sensitive areas which tend to be the most painful. They're so painful that I had to go to my doctor to get painkillers just to be able to sleep, like really f****** painful," Ford was quoted as saying.

Monkeypox Virus

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news of another virus outbreak came as a shock to the world. Monkeypox, which is highly transmissible was detected for the first time in several parts of the world. This virus comes from the same family to which smallpox belongs. It has the ability to make human-to-human transmission. The infection is very new to the world, and experts are still investigating the disease.

You may like to read

So far, the experts have stated that the monkeypox virus spreads through close contact with infectious material from skin lesions of an infected person, through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact, and through fomites.