Amblyopia: A Childhood Condition, Lazy Eye Can Affect Quality Of Life In Adults Too

Amblyopia, or Lazy eye, an eye condition affecting up to five per cent of the general population, is usually considered a childhood condition. Amblyopia happens because the two eyes do not work together as a team. While the condition is often detected and treated in children, there can be a portion of these children in whom this can go unnoticed. Sometimes, treatment may be inadequate or left incomplete due to the child not following it correctly, or simply, the therapy may not have worked for a particular child. This can leave a vision deficit, which will continue in years ahead, right into adulthood.
The deficits that remain are mostly in the specific components of vision, such as:
If such deficits in vision remain, it can adversely impact the quality of life in later years. Evidence to this effect is now emerging that amblyopia, or its treatment, may significantly impact one's life. Here, are a few instances -
While this aspect has often been ignored, and people live with these vision deficits due to amblyopia accepting it as a part of life, one should know that such a condition can now be treated with a new vision training software programme that can be done from a computer and at home under the advice of an ophthalmic professional. Such a treatment is clinically tested and approved by the US FDA. So, of course, one must check if the programme being offered is the right one and approved for use in adults.
If you know someone affected by amblyopia, there is no need to suffer in silence. Instead,
Seek advice from an eye care specialist, who can give the necessary guidance for the right treatment options for lazy eye or amblyopia. This can save your child from a range of vision problems in later years.
(This article is authored by Prof Monica Chaudhry, Director MCVI Clinic, Retired Optometrist AIIMS, New Delhi)
