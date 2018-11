As the weather changes, the attack of seasonal infections begins. The most common illness of this season is cold. A headache, body ache, runny nose and sore throat become worse due to cold. The effect of poor health also affects the whole work. Let’s talk about the fruits that provide you with safety cover by fighting seasonal infections.

Why do you catch a cold during winters?

Cold happens mostly due to viral infection, which is spread through the air. Actually when our body’s immune system is struggling to destroy the virus, then it results in symptoms such as colds, headaches and fever. Such problems occur mostly in the changing season.

Prevention for cold

Manage your diet in case of colds. Have light fresh food. Increase the amount of fluid in your diet, this will help you get better soon. If you have a cold then make food by using garam masalas such as cardamom, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, teaspoon and ginger in sufficient quantity. These spices have the ability to cure colds.

Include Vitamin C in your diet

Some people believe that eating fruits in winter is harmful. This assumption is absolutely wrong. In winter, you can eat all kinds of fruits. Citrus fruits such as orange, lemon and seasonal fruits are helpful because the vitamins present in these fruits are helpful in removing cold and cough. Foods like milk, curd, rice and bread increase the amount of a cough, this perception is also absolutely wrong. They have no relation to colds and coughs. You can eat them comfortably provided they are not kept in the fridge.