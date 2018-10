Do experience back pain as soon as you come home from work? Do you find it difficult to sit for long hours at work due to back pain? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Today, there is a lot of work pressure and in order to meet deadlines people end up spending more hours at work. This, in turn, can take a toll on their spine and can invite unwanted problems like a backache and so on. But, you don’t have to worry now! We tell you how you can maintain a correct posture at work. So, read it carefully and follow the smart tips.

You should avoid slouching: This is a common mistake which we commit while at work. You will have to sit up straight and see to it that you sit all the way back in your chair. The chair should close to the desk. This can help you to keep back pain at bay.

You should stand frequently: Stand after every half-and-hour to take postural breaks, you should stretch, twist and turn the muscles to avoid pulling off your muscles.

You should lift heavy objects with caution: You should get into a squat position and get the object close to your body and then you should lift it. Don't directly stop and lift it as it can put pressure on your intervertebral disc which can invite back pain/ muscle spasm in your lower back.

You should bend correctly: Always bend from your knee first instead of bending from the back. Bending directly from the back can stress your back muscles and intervertebral discs. Remember this!

Always bend from your knee first instead of bending from the back. Bending directly from the back can stress your back muscles and intervertebral discs. Remember this! You should keep on moving: Yes, you have heard it right! Avoid sitting throughout the day. This will put pressure on your back. You can move while you get a call. You can go to your colleague’s desk and talk to him/ her instead of messaging him/ her. This can help you to stay active throughout the day!