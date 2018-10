The high fever is a sign of the immune system of the body fighting against the viruses. © Shutterstock

Viral fever happens when a group of viral infections affect the body and it causes headaches, high fever, burning sensation in the eyes, body aches, nausea and vomiting, etc. It is very common among children and adults. The viral fever is mainly caused by a viral infection that occurs in any part of the body, lungs, intestines, etc. Usually, the high fever is a sign of the immune system of the body fighting against the viruses. However, there are various home remedies which can treat viral fever.

Coriander Seeds

They contain phytonutrients and essential vitamins that are very effective in boosting your immune system. The seeds are also known to contain volatile oils and antibiotic compounds, which helps to treat viral infection. You can make a coriander water mixture or you can prepare a cup of coriander tea.

Ginger and Honey

You can have honey because it has antioxidant properties that can kill the bad bacteria inside your body. So, to get instant relief from viral fever symptoms have dry ginger and honey. Ginger contains analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Cinnamon

It is an excellent remedy because it is a natural antibiotic which can soothe a sore throat and can treat cold and cough. In a cup of boiling water add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 cardamom pods. Simmer it for 5 minutes. Then strain the water and drink it.

Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi leaves have germicidal, antibacterial, antibiotic and fungicidal properties. For treating viral fever these properties are very effective. In clean water boil some tulsi leaves. Mix half teaspoon of clove powder or whole cloves. Let it boil for sometime. Then to fight infection drink this solution regularly.

Garlic

It is considered as the best home remedy for cold and fever. Ginger possesses anti-fungal and antibacterial properties due to a compound named allicin. Crush 2 cloves of garlic, then add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil. In low heat warm up the mixture for a few minutes. Apply this mixture to the foot soles. Keep it overnight and wash it off in the morning.