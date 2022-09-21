- Health A-Z
World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Alzheimer's is a progressive neurologic disorder that leads to mental deterioration due to brain degeneration. As we grow, our brain undergoes various changes such as shrinkage or atrophy, inflammation, vascular damage, etc. In addition, the production of unstable molecules is called 'free radicals', and energy production breakdown also occurs within the brain cells. Therefore, when a person has Alzheimer's, the brain cells start to degenerate, eventually destroying one's memory. Alzheimer's is, thus, one of the most common forms of dementia, leading to a continuous decline in a person's thinking, behavioural and social skills. Dr Shabnam Mir, Consultant Physician and Head Clinical Operation at Antara shares the need for specialized care to treat Alzhiemer's.
Even though old age is the most common risk factor for Alzheimer's, other aspects, such as family history and genetics, also play a significant role and may lead to dementia.
As the disease progresses, memory impairments worsen, making it difficult for a person to remember recent events or conversations. Memory loss and confusion are two main symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. In the advanced stage of Alzheimer's, symptoms such as memory loss, the ability to make decisions and judgements, and changes in personality like social isolation, mood swings, and irritability appear and become increasingly problematic. However, even though no specific cure exists, proper medication and management strategies may temporarily improve the condition.
Caring for an Alzheimer's patient is challenging and requires a lot of patience. Increasingly so if family handles caregiving duties with support only from the informal sector. To ensure the best results, caregivers should focus on these four factors; reliability, safety, independence, and living with dignity.
Reference Links: https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/what-causes-alzheimers-diseasehttps://lakerlutznews.com/lln/2017/11/52197
