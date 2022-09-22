Tips To Take Care Of Alzheimer's Patients

Caregiving for those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease requires flexibility and patience. Below are some dos and don'ts to follow while caring for Alzheimer's patients.

Alzheimer's disease doesn't affect the patient alone, everyone in the family gets affected. Taking care of an Alzheimer's patient can be really stressful and take a toll on your psychological health. caregivers. Research has shown that caregivers of people with Alzheimer's disease are at increased risk of suffering from several health problems, such as fatigue, anxiety, depression, obesity and more.

Below, Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Director, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, sheds lights on the treatment of Alzheimer's as well as share some tips to take care of people with the disease.

Understand Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that gradually destroys brain cells. This disease is the most prevalent cause of dementia, which is characterized by a steady decline in mental, behavioral, and social abilities and impairs a person's capacity for independent functioning. In India, more than 4 million people are estimated to have some form of dementia.

Treatment of Alzheimer's disease

The treatment of Alzheimer's disease consists of cognition-enhancing medications. This medication improves mental function, lowers blood pressure, and may balance mood. Physical exercise and aerobic activity for 20 30 minutes for 5 days a week improve cardiovascular health. There is no cure for this disease, but medication and management strategies may temporarily improve the symptoms.

How to take care of Alzheimer's patients

Caregiving for those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease requires flexibility and patience. If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or related to dementia, your role in managing daily tasks will increase as the disease progresses. A person with dementia might become agitated when simple tasks become difficult. Here are some tips that can help limit their challenges and ease their frustration:

Schedule wisely: Establish a daily routine. It is better to plan the tasks, such as bathing or medical appointments, when the patient is most alert and refreshed. But there should be some flexibility so that you can plan spontaneous activities on certain days, particularly on difficult days.

Establish a daily routine. It is better to plan the tasks, such as bathing or medical appointments, when the patient is most alert and refreshed. But there should be some flexibility so that you can plan spontaneous activities on certain days, particularly on difficult days. Take your time: Anticipate that tasks may take longer than they used to and schedule more time for them. Allow time for breaks during tasks.

Anticipate that tasks may take longer than they used to and schedule more time for them. Allow time for breaks during tasks. Involve the person: Allow the person with dementia to do as much as possible with the least amount of assistance. He/she might be able to set the table with the help of visual cues or dress independently if you lay out clothes in the order they go on.

Allow the person with dementia to do as much as possible with the least amount of assistance. He/she might be able to set the table with the help of visual cues or dress independently if you lay out clothes in the order they go on. Provide choices : Provide some, but not too many, choices every day. For example, provide two outfits to choose from or ask if he/she prefers a hot or cold beverage, or ask if he/she would rather go for a walk or see a movie, etc.

: Provide some, but not too many, choices every day. For example, provide two outfits to choose from or ask if he/she prefers a hot or cold beverage, or ask if he/she would rather go for a walk or see a movie, etc. Provide simple instructions: People with dementia best understand clear, one-step communication.

People with dementia best understand clear, one-step communication. Limit napping: Avoid multiple or prolonged naps during the day. This can reduce the risk of getting days and nights reversed.

Avoid multiple or prolonged naps during the day. This can reduce the risk of getting days and nights reversed. Reduce distractions: Turn off the TV and minimize other distractions at mealtime and during conversations to make it easier for the person with dementia to focus.