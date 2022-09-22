- Health A-Z
Alzheimer's disease doesn't affect the patient alone, everyone in the family gets affected. Taking care of an Alzheimer's patient can be really stressful and take a toll on your psychological health. caregivers. Research has shown that caregivers of people with Alzheimer's disease are at increased risk of suffering from several health problems, such as fatigue, anxiety, depression, obesity and more.
Below, Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Director, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, sheds lights on the treatment of Alzheimer's as well as share some tips to take care of people with the disease.
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that gradually destroys brain cells. This disease is the most prevalent cause of dementia, which is characterized by a steady decline in mental, behavioral, and social abilities and impairs a person's capacity for independent functioning. In India, more than 4 million people are estimated to have some form of dementia.
The treatment of Alzheimer's disease consists of cognition-enhancing medications. This medication improves mental function, lowers blood pressure, and may balance mood. Physical exercise and aerobic activity for 20 30 minutes for 5 days a week improve cardiovascular health. There is no cure for this disease, but medication and management strategies may temporarily improve the symptoms.
Caregiving for those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease requires flexibility and patience. If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or related to dementia, your role in managing daily tasks will increase as the disease progresses. A person with dementia might become agitated when simple tasks become difficult. Here are some tips that can help limit their challenges and ease their frustration:
