This Is The Reason Why Women Are More Prone to Developing Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is fatal and there is no cure for the disease. But you can reduce the risk by adopting healthy lifestyle choices. Read on to know more about this condiiton.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, contributing to 60-70 per cent of global dementia cases. It usually affects people over the age of 65, with women are known to more prone to develop the condition. It is estimated that two-thirds of all Alzheimer's patients are women. Age is one of the main risk factors for developing Alzheimer's and because women tend to live longer than men, it is believed that more women suffer from this brain disorder.

Scientists at Scripps Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found another factor that puts women at greater risk for Alzheimer's. They called it a clue to the molecular cause of the disease. They recently reported their findings in Science Advances.

The molecular cause of Alzheimer's revealed

They pointed to a particularly harmful, chemically modified form of an inflammatory immune protein called complement C3, which was found present at much higher levels in the brains of women who had died with for Alzheimer's, compared to men who had died with the disease. Normally, female hormone estrogen protects against the creation of this form of inflammatory immune protein, and it is well known fact that estrogen production drops during menopause. This may partly explain why the disease predominantly affects women, said study senior author Stuart Lipton, professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research.

Lipton's team had earlier suggested that protein S-nitrosylation, chemical reaction that forms a modified type of complement C3, may be linked to neurodegenerative diseases. A modified "SNO-protein" is formed when a nitric oxide (NO)-related molecule binds tightly to a sulfur atom (S) on a particular amino acid building-block of proteins. He hypothesized that "SNO-storms" of these proteins could be a key driver for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In the new study, the scientists found more than 1000 different proteins that had been S-nitrosylated in the brains of people who had died of Alzheimer's, several of which have already been tied to Alzheimer's, including complement C3. Female Alzheimer's brains had more than six-fold higher levels of S-nitrosylated C3 (SNO-C3) compared to male Alzheimer's brains.

The experts further explained that estrogen protects women's brains from C3 S-nitrosylation but as estrogen levels fall sharply with menopause, SNO-C3 increases and thus this protection is lost.

Alzheimer's is fatal: This is how you can reduce your risk

Alzheimer's kills most patients usually within a decade of onset. Sadly, there is no treatment yet to halt the disease process. Scientists have not completely understood how Alzheimer's develops.

There is no proven way to prevent Alzheimer's, but one can reduce the risk with healthy lifestyle. Health experts suggests that adopting healthy lifestyle choices like exercising regularly, following a healthy eating pattern such as a Mediterranean diet, managing high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, limiting alcohol consumption, and not smoking may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.