World Alzheimer's Day: 3 Symptoms That Prove Your Parent Is Suffering From Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease progresses through four stages: preclinical, early-stage, moderate, and late-stage.

Scientists are yet working to comprehend the intricate brain changes that occur during the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease. It appears that brain damage begins a decade or more before memory and experience other cognitive problems. People seem to be symptom-free during this preclinical stage of Alzheimer's disease. But toxic changes still occur in the brain. Most people with Alzheimer's, especially those with the late-onset form, experience symptoms in their mid-60s. Alzheimer's disease progresses through four stages: preclinical, early-stage, moderate, and late-stage.

"Early Alzheimer's symptoms can be vague. Some individuals undergo transformations in their thinking or behaviour that may be caused by Alzheimer's. These signs are sometimes first noticed by those around them. Being able to describe your symptoms and getting feedback from a close friend or family member about how they affect day-to-day life are both crucial components of a proper diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease", Mr Kamayani Naresh, Health Expert and Founder Zyropathy.

Daily Tasks And Memory Compromised

Those facing Alzehimer experience plaques and clusters in the areas of the brain responsible for bodily behaviours, making daily activities like walking, eating, using the restroom, and speaking more difficult. The damage usually begins in the area of your brain responsible for memory formation. As a result, people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease frequently have trouble remembering things. It is also normal for parents to mix up their children's names from time to time, but if they forget your name or the name of someone close to them, this could be a sign of Alzheimer's. Make a note of any instances when this occurs. If your parents ask the same questions or tell the same stories again and if they keep doing the same thing, this is a red flag. "Quick action can help slow the disease's progression. Measurements of amyloid and tau proteins in plasma and cerebral spinal fluid are two examples of biomarkers that can identify the presence of plaques and tangles", Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta Elder Care.

Struggling With Basic Tasks

As the illness worsens, formerly simple tasks that call for sequential processes, such as planning and preparing a meal or playing a favourite game, become challenging. Eventually, individuals with advanced Alzheimer's frequently lose the ability to carry out fundamental chores like dressing and taking a bath. Reasonable judgement and decision-making skills deteriorate as a result of Alzheimer's disease. One could behave uncharacteristically or poorly in social situations, or they might dress inappropriately for the conditions. Effectively handling common issues like food burning on the stove or unforeseen driving conditions could be more challenging. It can also be tricky to manage funds, balance chequebooks, and make on-time payments of bills while multitasking. In addition, a person with Alzheimer's may eventually lose the ability to comprehend.

Speech Problems

Conversational difficulties could also be a warning sign. But if your parent frequently forgets essential words and uses incorrect terms to describe everyday occurrences, Alzheimer's may be to blame.

"Early symptoms are typically not too severe. However, as the condition progresses, your parents will lose track of what they say. They might even forget the time or the location of their home. Some people might also neglect to accomplish things they used to do without thinking. Contact a doctor if your parent displays any of these symptoms. When seeking a diagnosis for memory loss, it is critical to communicate effectively with your doctor. Ask questions, be prepared to answer them, and be as truthful as possible", Dr Yogini. BAMS, Wellness Coach for LivLong.