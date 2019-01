A good night’s sleep is essential for good health and for keeping diseases away including Alzheimer’s Disease. Insufficient or poor quality of sleep can lead to obesity, diabetes and even cardiovascular diseases. When it comes to your mental health, it is especially important to get good sleep. Did you know that one of sleep’s important biological functions is to ‘clean up’ the mess that accumulates while we are awake? Now, in a new study, researchers have carefully analysed why poor sleep is linked to Alzheimer’s and mental health. In the study, the researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, found that sleep deprivation is responsible for an increase in the levels of Alzheimer’s protein tau. Poor sleep has been shown to accelerate the spread of the protein through the brain forming toxic clumps which ultimately leads to brain damage and dementia. The study published in the journal Science clearly draws a link between lack of sleep and how to it leads to the spread of Alzheimer’s.

Interestingly, previous studies have shown that those who sleep during the day are at a higher risk of getting Alzheimer’s Disease. A study published in the Journal of Sleep, analysed data collected from a long-term study of aging adults. This showed that those who felt very sleepy during the day were almost three times more likely get Alzheimer’s than those who didn’t. The study found that those who slept during the day time had brain deposits of beta amyloid, a protein that causes Alzheimer’s disease, years later. This study also revealed that poor quality sleep could encourage this form of dementia to develop, suggesting that getting adequate night time sleep could be a way to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The study noted that the subjects who reported daytime sleepiness were about three times more likely to have beta-amyloid deposition than those who didn’t report daytime fatigue.

This is how you may need to sleep if you want to prevent Alzheimer’s

A research conducted in 2015 showed that side or lateral sleeping position is the best position to most efficiently remove waste or other harmful chemical solutes from the brain which may contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions. Maiken Nedergaard from University of Rochester in New York, US said that glymphatic transport (the system which clears wastes from the brain) was most efficient in the lateral position when compared to the supine or prone positions. The findings were detailed in the Journal of Neuroscience.