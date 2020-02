Regular aerobic exercise not only can improve physical health but also cognitive functioning, which might protect against Alzheimer’s disease – says a new study. The finding may help develop an exercise prescription that protects the brain against Alzheimer’s disease.

A group of people participated in a moderate intensity treadmill training program. The program was conducted three times per week for 26 weeks. These participants saw improvement in their cardiorespiratory fitness and performed better on cognitive tests of executive functioning. Executive function is an aspect of cognition that declines with the progression of Alzheimer’s. This function comprises the mental processes enabling individuals to plan, focus attention, remember instructions, and juggle multiple tasks successfully.

The finding suggests that a lifestyle behaviour — regular aerobic exercise — can potentially enhance brain and cognitive functions that are particularly sensitive to the disease.

Six ways to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s

Previous studies have also shown that you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s through a combination of simple but effective lifestyle changes. Here are six steps that may help preserve your cognitive abilities and prevent the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Do exercise regularly

Regular physical exercise can reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by up to 50 percent – as per the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation. Exercise can also slow down deterioration in people who have already started to develop cognitive problems – it said.

Maintain a social life

Many of us become more isolated as we get older, which is not good for the brain. Staying socially engaged may help prevent development of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in later life.

Eat healthy diet

In Alzheimer’s disease, inflammation and insulin resistance can damage neurons and disturb communication between brain cells. A healthy diet consisting of plenty of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and less sugary foods and refined carbs, can help reduce inflammation and protect your brain.

Mental training

Researchers say people who continue learning new things and challenging their brains throughout life are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Get quality sleep

Poor sleep is identified as a risk factor for development of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Getting a quality sleep is important for flushing out toxins from the brain.

Reduce stress

Chronic or persistent stress can lead to shrinkage in a key memory area in the brain, which can hamper nerve cell growth, and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Manage your stress to minimize its harmful effects.