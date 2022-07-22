People With Gut Disorders More Likely To Develop Alzheimer's: Genetic Link Confirmed

A new study suggests that cholesterol lowering medications (statins) may be helpful in treating both Alzheimer's and gut disorders.

Poor gut health can negatively affect your memory and thinking ability. A new study has confirmed the link between gut disorders and increased risk of Alzheimer's Disease.

There had been studies that suggesting the association between Alzheimer's and gastrointestinal tract disorders, but how exactly they are connected had been unclear -- until now.

Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU)'s Centre for Precision Health have now confirmed a genetic link between Alzheimer's Disease and gut disorders. According to them, people with Alzheimer's and gut disorders have genes in common -- which is important for many reasons.

These findings support the concept of the 'gut-brain' axis, noted study supervisor Professor Simon Laws, Director, Centre for Precision Health.

The study, however, didn't indicate that gut disorders cause Alzheimer's or vice versa, he added.

Cholesterol may play a role

The researchers found abnormal levels of cholesterol as a common risk for both AD and gut disorders.

You may like to read

"Looking at the genetic and biological characteristics common to AD and these gut disorders suggests a strong role for lipids metabolism, the immune system, and cholesterol-lowering medications," Science Daily quoted research lead Dr Emmanuel Adewuyi as saying.

Dr Adewuyi elaborated that high cholesterol can transfer into the central nervous system, leading to elevated cholesterol in the brain, which has been associated with brain degeneration and subsequent cognitive impairment.

Further, he cited the link between gut bacteria (H.pylori) and abnormal blood lipids (already known) to support the potential roles of abnormal lipids in Alzheimer's and gut disorders.

Earlier detection and better treatments

So far, there is no curative treatment for Alzheimer's Disease. The ECU are hopeful that their discovery will help better understand the causes of these conditions, which in turn will help detect the diseases earlier and improve treatments.

Highlighting the cholesterol link they have discovered, the researchers suggested that statins (cholesterol lowering medications) may be helpful in treating both Alzheimer's and gut disorders.

Diet could play a part in treating and preventing these conditions, they added.