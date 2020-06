Dementia is a condition that leads to progressive cognitive decline. It affects memory, thinking, comprehension, learning capacity and judgement. It also leads to deterioration in emotional control, social behaviour, or motivation. The causes of dementia are many. It may sometimes happen because of some other chronic health conditions or may be the result of an injury. It is a debilitating condition and can be traumatic for both patients and caregivers. Also Read - Indian researchers discover secret to reduce poisoning of nerve cells that leads to memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease

Dwelling on negative experiences not good for brain health

Now, according to a new study, negative thinking may also increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia. Researchers from the University College London, looked at 360 adults over the age of 55 and asked them to complete cognitive assessments and questionnaires that measured anxiety and depression symptoms, and repetitive negative thinking (RNT), over a period of two years. The RNT questionnaires asked the participants about how they usually think about negative experiences, with RNT characterised by patterns that include thinking about the past and also worrying about the future. Also Read - World Parkinson's Day 2020: Here's how to live better with this condition

The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, showed that participants who showed higher RNT patterns experienced greater cognitive decline and a decline in memory, which is an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. RNT was also linked with deposits of amyloid and tau in the brain, proteins which have both been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Also Read - Aerobics may bring down your risk of Alzheimer's disease

Thinking patterns decide risk of Arzheimer’s disease

Depression and anxiety also have an association with cognitive decline. But not with either amyloid or tau deposition. Moreover, the findings still held true even after the researchers took into account potential influencing factors. The researchers say RNT now warrants further investigation as a potential new risk factor for dementia and also to see which interventions, such as mindfulness or meditation, could help reduce RNT. According to them, depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia. But they discovered that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reason why people with those disorders are more likely to develop dementia. They are hopeful that this finding can help develop better strategies to lower people’s risk of dementia by helping them to reduce their negative thinking patterns.

Prevention tips

Though it may not be possible to prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease, you can significantly bring down your risk by taking precautions. Your diet plays a big role in this. According to a study at Wake Forest School of Medicine, your diet may play a role in decreasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease because certain diets affect the gut microbiome in ways that can prevent this condition. Eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Add fatty fish to your diet and snack on nuts and seeds. Some spices like cinnamon also have brain boosting properties. Add it to your daily diet. Regular exercise will also help as will a rocking social life. Keep challenging your mind with new things and hobbies. All this will help you to significantly bring down your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.