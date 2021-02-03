Alzheimer’s is a debilitating degenerative condition that can severely impact the quality of life of patients. It is traumatic not only for patients but also for caregivers. It is a progressive disease and the symptoms get worse over the years. It destroys the brain cells thereby affecting memory and other important mental functions. There is no cure for this condition but you may be able to delay the progress of the disease by taking timely action and going for the recommended treatment. But the problem with Alzheimer’s disease is that the initial symptoms are very subtle and therefore easy to