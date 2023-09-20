Know The Role Of Memory Care Homes In Preserving Cognitive Health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Dementia is a condition characterised by a decline in cognitive functioning, encompassing thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to the extent that it disrupts an individual's daily life and activities. Alzheimer's, the most common dementia disease, is one of the most prevalent neurocognitive disorders typically affecting seniors above the mid-60s.
A report from the Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) presents a sobering projection. It suggests that the number of Indians affected by Alzheimer's will reach 7.6 million by 2030. This impending scenario underscores the pressing need for preparedness and proactive measures to address this growing concern. Additionally, the expected nearly doubled number of dementia cases in India by 2050 indicates that the country is on the doorstep of a crisis. According to a 2020 Lancet Report on Dementia, the estimate is that there will be a startling 75% of cases occurring in nations with low or middle incomes. India is expected to follow this pattern, with dementia cases expected to increase to 15.7 million by 2050.
Memory care facilities have emerged in this situation as a ray of hope. They provide a variety of cutting-edge procedures and treatments that not only improve residents' general well-being but also foster memory recall. Their neurocognitive health parameters are monitored, and appropriate support and care are provided to help residents navigate their day easily. Consultant Physician Dr. Shabnam Mir, Head of Clinical Operations at Antara Senior Care, shares seven creative methods used in memory care facilities.
Dementia poses a significant and escalating challenge as the global population ages. India, in particular, faces a looming crisis with a projected surge in dementia cases. Memory care facilities offer hope in this scenario, providing specialised care, structured routines, and cutting-edge treatments to enhance residents' cognitive health and overall well-being.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information