Dealing with dementia can be traumatic for both the patient and caregiver. A new study at the University of Missouri has sought to identify and prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's by developing procedures for defining the preclinical stages of Alzheimer's disease. Since there are no current treatments to reverse the course of Alzheimer's this finding can help drug developers identify who could potentially benefit from a future Alzheimer's treatment before symptoms of cognitive decline start to arise. According to the researcher of this study Andrew Kiselica most families have had this experience of watching someone who is vibrant and full