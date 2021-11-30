Good News For Latte Lovers! Study Links Higher Coffee Intake To Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Drink two cups of coffee a day.

Higher coffee consumption appears to help slow the accumulation of the amyloid protein in the brain, a key factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study.

Are you someone who needs a cup of coffee to kick start your day and get going in the morning? All coffee lovers rejoice! A new study has revealed that drinking coffee may make people less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) followed more than 200 Australians for over a decade to study whether coffee intake affected the rate of cognitive decline. They found that participants with higher coffee consumption had lower risk of transitioning to mild cognitive impairment -- which often precedes Alzheimer's disease -- or developing Alzheimer's disease over the course of the study. These people had no memory impairments at the start of the study.

Benefits of drinking coffee on cognitive health

According to lead investigator Dr Samantha Gardener, the study showed an association between coffee consumption and several important markers related to Alzheimer's disease.

For example, they found higher coffee consumption associated with positive results in certain domains of cognitive function, specifically executive function which includes planning, self-control, and attention.

In addition, drinking more coffee also appears to help slow the accumulation of the amyloid protein in the brain, a key factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers noted.

Overall, the study indicated that drinking coffee may help delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease. However, Dr Gardener stated that further research is needed.

You may like to read

How much coffee you can have in a day?

Although the study couldn't establish the maximum cups of coffee per day that provided the beneficial effects, the researchers suggested treating yourself to two cups of coffee every day.

"If the average cup of coffee made at home is 240g, increasing to two cups a day could potentially lower cognitive decline by eight per cent after 18 months," Dr Gardener said, as quoted by Science Daily.

It could also lead to a five per cent decrease in amyloid accumulation in the brain over the same time period, the expert added.

Should coffee intake be recommended as a lifestyle factor for delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease? This needs to be evaluated, the researchers said.

Some questions remain unanswered

The study couldn't determine the benefits or consequences of how the coffee was prepared (brewing method, the presence of milk and/or sugar etc) nor it was able to differentiate between caffeinated and de-caffeinated coffee.

Also, the researchers are yet to identify exactly which constituents of coffee are responsible for the positive effects on brain health.

In animal study, caffeine has been found to be effective in partially preventing memory impairment. But various studies have also shown that other coffee components such as cafestol, kahweol and Eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide affect cognitive impairment in animals. The ECU also pointed out that caffeine may not be the sole contributor to potentially delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

The study results were published in Frontiers of Ageing Neuroscience.