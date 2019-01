A new study offers hope for millions suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. The study published in the journal Nature Medicine says that physical exercise can help counter the loss of memory caused by Alzheimer’s as well as delay the onset of the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease that erodes memory, eventually impairing language, reasoning and other mental functions. Researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) say that the levels of irisin, a hormone produced by the body during exercise, and the development of the progressive disease, are closely linked. The brains of those who have Alzheimer’s have low levels of irisin. A reversal in memory loss was observed when irisin levels were boosted through physical exercise. According to the researchers, the hormone can be a ‘novel agent capable of opposing synapse failure and memory impairment.’ Previous studies including this new research study have shown that physical activity can help in preventing memory loss and brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Researchers across the world agree that physical exercise can go a long way in helping those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s improve their cognitive functions which tend to become weak in old age. Last year, a study by the University of Connecticut said that older adults at risk for or who have Alzheimer’s, who did aerobic exercise by itself experienced a three times greater level of improvement in their ability to think and make decisions than those who participated in combined aerobic training and strength training exercises. It also said that moderate-intensity exercise training about three days a week for 45 minutes resulted in modestly better cognitive function for participants.

Here are some simple exercises that could help improve cognitive function in the elderly and help reverse Alzheimer’s:

Cycling or spinning: Not only is it a simple exercise, but it is also an excellent exercise to stay fit. Cycling has a minimum impact on your joints. If you have joint problems, it is better to consult a doctor before taking up cycling. But otherwise, you can cycle without any problem. Cycling for long distances helps build the largest muscles of your body (in the legs). they also help with increased blood flow and hence increase the flow of oxygen to your muscles. You could try spinning in gyms. But a better option would be to opt for cycling outdoors. Just buy a regular bike and go with your friends in your neighbourhood.

Running: One of the simplest forms of exercise is running. Dhwani Vira, professional yoga and Zumba trainer says, “Running is the easiest and most accessible form of cardio. It is a good routine for overall body fitness.” Running helps increase blood flow to the brain and pumps up the endorphins.

Walking: Walking is one of the many aerobic exercises that can help create larger brain volumes in the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes including the hippocampus, thus improving cognitive function and overall brain health, according to UCLA Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh.

Zumba: One of the most fun ways to exercise is Zumba! Zumba uses intermittent training, i.e. a fast-paced song that takes your heart rate racing with fast-paced stamina, followed by a slow paced song breaking you into a sweat, toning your muscles and burning more fat. There are umpteen health benefits of Zumba — weight loss, toning up, boosting mood, doing away with stress and making generally happier!

With inputs from IANS