Change In Hair And Nails? It Could Be Alzheimer's Disease

70 per cent of people with Alzheimer's disease can lead to certain changes in their hair and nails. Here's why you need to see a doctor immediately if you notice the symptoms.

Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that affects millions of people around the world. It is one of the most common types of dementia that causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die. It is a disease that affects your memory, thinking and behaviour and symptoms of the disease may interfere with your daily routine. Recent reports suggest that cases of dementia have been increasing lately, which is why people should be on the lookout for signs.

Changes In Hair And Nails Could Be Early Signs Of Alzheimer's

Age-related population growth brought about by medical advances accounts for the increased frequency of dementia. Several studies have found that changes in the hair and nails may occur along with cognitive deterioration. A report titled skin lesions: A valuable sign in the diagnosis of dementia syndrome raised the issue of the presence of skin lesions in patients with Alzheimer's.

As per the report, skin lesions brought on by poor hygiene were often accompanied by cognitive loss. Bedsores are a common example of these cutaneous symptoms, which occur when the skin is damaged by persistent pressure.

Brain deterioration has also been linked to excoriation disorder (chronic skin picking), mycoses (induced by fungus infection), and post-traumatic wounds brought on by gait disruption. It was found that 70 per cent of patients suffering from Alzheimer's see changes in hair and nails.

Researchers identified that skin symptom linked to dementia disorders can be a helpful diagnostic indicator. They also noted that Cranial signs are frequently seen in the form of livedo reticularis, which is an essential diagnostic criterion, in those individuals who suddenly develop dementia accompanied by vascular diseases. It was proposed that other alterations in the body's chemical composition may be the cause of these physiological changes.

Other Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease To Know

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory and thinking. Apart from the above-mentioned symptoms, the following are the warning signs of Alzheimer's you should look out for:

Memory loss that disrupts your daily life

Difficulty in doing everyday tasks which were easy to complete

Inability to remember the time and place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

Facing problems with speaking or writing familiar words

Forgetting things and losing the ability to remember

Facing problems with decision making

Inability to follow a conversation

Withdrawal from social activities

Frequent mood swings

There are several conditions that could lead to dementia symptoms. In case you are concerned about memory problems or your thinking skills, talk to your doctor immediately for a proper diagnosis.