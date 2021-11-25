Alzheimer’s: Regular Exercise Can Reduce Brain Inflammation, Fight The Disease, Says Expert

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that can lead to brain shrinkage also known as atrophy and gradually can also lead to the death of these brain cells.

Are you suffering from Alzheimer's? experts have a good news for you. Regular exercise and staying physically active can help to protect the structure and function of our brains as we age. This means it can reduce your chances of developing certain neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease. The disease is not new and over the years researchers have known about the protective effect of exercise. However, the exact answer as to why Alzheimer's has this effect on the brain has remained a mystery. But the recently published study has some answers.

Alzheimer's Disease -- Know Everything About It

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia. Dementia is a condition that leads to a continuous decline in thinking ability, behavioral and social skills that can affect an individual's ability to function properly and independently.

Regular Exercise Can Help Fight This Condition

Published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the study findings say that physical activity alters the activity of the brain's immune cells, which lowers inflammation in the brain. Our brain is a very important organ of the body which consists of a class of special immune cells known as microglia.

What are these Microglia cells? According to the experts, these cells constantly survey the brain tissue for damage or infection and clear away debris or dying cells. They also help in the production of new neurons via a process which is known as neurogenesis, which is linked with learning and memory.

How does exercise help these cells? In order to do their job, microglia needs to switch from their resting state to an activated state and exactly this is where exercise helps. In this latest study researchers have revealed for the first time a link between physical activity reduced microglial activation and better cognitive function in the human brain.

